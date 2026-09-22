The Prime Minister warned that the “Made in Europe” scheme could hit British companies.

Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham meets with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Andy Burnham has held talks with Brussels’ top official Ursula von der Leyen after warning that proposed European Union protectionist measures could cause “collateral damage” to British industry.

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The Prime Minister and the European Commission president met on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday. Ahead of the talks, the Prime Minister warned that the “Made in Europe” scheme, intended to protect clean technology firms and electric vehicle manufacturers from cheap Chinese competition, could hit British companies. The EU’s proposals intend to focus public contracts and subsidies on manufacturers based within the bloc. The scheme – formally known as the Industrial Accelerator Act – could damage firms that are closely linked to supply chains across the continent. Read more: Love-in meets Love Actually: Burnham holds his own in first Trump meeting, writes Natasha Clark Read more: US-UK relationship ‘more up’ with Burnham than Starmer, says Trump as leaders meet for first time

Congratulations once again, Prime Minister @andyburnham – this time, in person!



Let us work closely together to ensure the security and defence of our continent.



To help Ukraine prevail.



To address illegal migration.



And guarantee trustworthy AI.



I’m looking forward to our… pic.twitter.com/BCRZbMazTy — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) September 22, 2026

Downing Street said the two leaders “emphasised the importance of working together” on issues including responding to “unfair competition and overcapacity in global markets”. A planned UK-EU summit was shelved when Mr Burnham replaced Sir Keir Starmer in No 10, but is due to be rescheduled. A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The two leaders discussed the importance of working towards a successful outcome for the next EU-UK summit later in the year. “They also reflected on the challenges the EU and UK face in responding to the threats from Russia in Ukraine and in relation to hybrid warfare and disinformation. “They emphasised the importance of working together to meet the common security threats faced by Europe, to reduce illegal migration and to respond to unfair competition and overcapacity in global markets. “Finally, the leaders also discussed the initiatives underway to address AI safety, including in relation to the UK’s presidency of the G20 in 2027.”

This is why I'm in New York. pic.twitter.com/jkTjI5MPNK — Andy Burnham (@andyburnham) September 22, 2026