The leader of NATO will praise UK Defence and call for stronger European presence against Russia

Prime Minister Meets The NATO Secretary General. Picture: Getty

By Matilda Collard

Prime Minister Andy Burnham assured Nato leader Mark Rutte that the UK’s commitment to the alliance remains despite the change in prime minister.

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The Nato secretary general met with Mr Burnham face-to-face for the first time today to discuss issues surrounding defence. Burnham said: “There’s been a change of prime minister but never any change in the UK’s unwavering commitment to Nato and our Nato obligations”, highlighting the commitment made by British troops “serving in Nato missions around the world”. Rutte responded, saying that the UK “is one of the leading forces in Nato”. The two met at RAL Space, a research facility in Didcot, Oxfordshire, where Mr Rutte praised the UK as a scientific and technological leader within the alliance. Read more: Nato fighter jets shoot down drone over Lithuania Read more: Nato officer’s Tinder romance triggers Russian spy concerns at UK base

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham met with the Nato chief on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

He advocated for increased defence spending stating: “When it comes to defence spending, there is a societal dividend, jobs and economic growth. “There are so many opportunities coming from it, but also it shows you that the United Kingdom has this huge advantage when it comes to your innovative technology.” The Prime Minister faces political pressure to show how the UK will meet its Nato commitment of allocating 3.5% of GDP, a measure of the size of the economy, for core defence spending by 2035. Newly appointed chancellor John Healey quit as defence secretary under Sir Keir Starmer’s administration in a row over funding, arguing that it was necessary to reach 3% by 2030.

New Chancellor John Healey. Picture: Getty

However, at the latest PMQs, the Government pushed back the 3% spending commitment to Spring next year. Mr Rutte is expected to praise British efforts already under way to hike defence spending, which is expected to rise to around 2.7% of GDP by 2027. The leader is predicted to use a speech later on Wednesday to praise the UK for being “serious about security”. “It is leading, along with Nato allies, the push back against Russia’s dangerous and reckless campaign against us,” Rutte will say. He will add: “Collectively we will continue to strengthen our ability to deter and defend all allies, against any threat. “Nato will not be intimidated by Russia’s campaign of hostile actions. Russia wants to stop us helping Ukraine – but their actions will only lead us to do more for Ukraine. Russia’s actions are a sign of weakness, and a symptom of Putin’s failure in Ukraine.”

US President Donald Trump. Picture: Alamy