The ban was put in place during the 1980s when concerns about hooliganism were at their height.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A ban on football fans drinking in the stands during matches is outdated, discriminatory and should be scrapped, Andy Burnham said.

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The Prime Minister said it was unfair for football fans to be singled out when supporters of other sports were able to drink while watching their teams. The ban was put in place during the 1980s when concerns about hooliganism were at their height and covers the top five tiers of English men’s football. But Everton fan Mr Burnham said it was a measure from “an era when football was very different”. The Football Supporters’ Association (FSA) welcomed the Prime Minister’s words and said successful pilots of alcohol in the stands had been carried out in the women’s game. But police chiefs warned it would be “incredibly rash” to make changes without proper consultation with forces. Read more: Burnham says AI safety should be an issue for governments and not left to chance Read more: Burnham 'overwhelmed' as PM and Farage is a 'grumpy grandpa,' Kemi Badenoch tells LBC

The ban was put in place during the 1980s when concerns about hooliganism were at their height. Picture: Alamy

Mr Burnham told reporters: “I don’t think it’s fair for football fans to be singled out in that way and I made that point. “I think that legislation dates to an era where football was very different. “And I do believe there is a case to remove that discrimination. There are different ways it could be done, perhaps on a trial basis. “But I’m not going to back away from what’s been a long-held view of mine. I don’t see how it can be fair that some supporters of one sport can be treated differently from others.” The Sporting Events (Control of Alcohol) Act 1985 prohibits drinking in sight of the pitch in England and Wales in the top five men’s leagues.

Andy Burnham supports Everton. Picture: Alamy