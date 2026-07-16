Lord David Blunkett, who served in Tony Blair's government, said the incoming Prime Minister must find the right balance

Lord David Blunkett told Tonight with Andrew Marr that Andy Burnham needs to be careful over his devolution plans. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Andy Burnham needs to tread carefully to avoid "hammering London" as part of his devolution plans when he becomes Prime Minister, Lord David Blunkett has told LBC.

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Lord Blunkett on LBC. Picture: LBC

Lord Blunkett said: "He's going to do what I have to do, which is not to hammer London. We can't do that. "London is a country within a country, but it's an absolutely crucial part of the economic, social, and cultural life of Britain. "We've got to try and balance our drive to lift the rest of the UK and to bring prosperity and hope to them, at the same time understanding the very different cultural environment in the capital." Giving a speech last month, the former Greater Manchester Mayor said the new "Number 10 North" will oversee the "biggest council house building programme since the post-war period". He said: "This Number 10 North will be the nerve centre of a rewired Britain. "It will be the conduit through which we redistribute power and resources across the UK."

Mr Burnham said he plans to move a Number 10 office to Manchester. Picture: Alamy

Reports have emerged in recent days suggesting Mr Burnham is considering appointing either Shabana Mahmood or Yvette Cooper as his chancellor, but his team have refused to comment on speculation. However, Lord Blunkett said the changes to the new government won’t be "dramatically disruptive". He said: "I think there will be changes. They won't be dramatically disruptive because he knows that the business of government, the experience of those over the last two years will be important. "But he will bring in people who he knows share his views, share his values, share his determination to deliver." It was reported earlier this week that Energy Secretary Ed Miliband was overlooked as new Chancellor.

Then Prime Minister Tony Blair and Home Secretary David Blunkett. Picture: Alamy