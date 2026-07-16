Burnham must be careful 'not to hammer London' as part of his devolution plans, former Home Secretary says
Lord David Blunkett, who served in Tony Blair's government, said the incoming Prime Minister must find the right balance
Andy Burnham needs to tread carefully to avoid "hammering London" as part of his devolution plans when he becomes Prime Minister, Lord David Blunkett has told LBC.
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The Makerfield MP will be handed power to Number 10 on Monday after taking party leadership at a special conference in London on Friday.
Mr Burnham has already set out plans to move a Prime Minister's office to Manchester, which he described as a "nerve centre of a rewired Britain".
But speaking to LBC's Tonight With Andrew Marr, Labour peer and former Home Secretary under Tony Blair, Lord David Blunkett, said the incoming PM will have to be careful "not to hammer London" as part of his proposals.
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Lord Blunkett said: "He's going to do what I have to do, which is not to hammer London. We can't do that.
"London is a country within a country, but it's an absolutely crucial part of the economic, social, and cultural life of Britain.
"We've got to try and balance our drive to lift the rest of the UK and to bring prosperity and hope to them, at the same time understanding the very different cultural environment in the capital."
Giving a speech last month, the former Greater Manchester Mayor said the new "Number 10 North" will oversee the "biggest council house building programme since the post-war period".
He said: "This Number 10 North will be the nerve centre of a rewired Britain.
"It will be the conduit through which we redistribute power and resources across the UK."
Reports have emerged in recent days suggesting Mr Burnham is considering appointing either Shabana Mahmood or Yvette Cooper as his chancellor, but his team have refused to comment on speculation.
However, Lord Blunkett said the changes to the new government won’t be "dramatically disruptive".
He said: "I think there will be changes. They won't be dramatically disruptive because he knows that the business of government, the experience of those over the last two years will be important.
"But he will bring in people who he knows share his views, share his values, share his determination to deliver."
It was reported earlier this week that Energy Secretary Ed Miliband was overlooked as new Chancellor.
Asked his advice on Labour MPs who may feel "passed over" for securing a government role, he added: "Time moves on, it has for Andy.
"He's been out of government and back into government at the highest level. There's always time for you.
"Even some of us oldies are still making a contribution in our own way. Politics is a brutal business, and sometimes you lose out and sometimes you gain.
"Lick your wounds, come back after the holiday, make a contribution in your own way."