Andy Burnham says he will publish all details of his correspondence with Manchester City in his previous mayoral role after his role in supporting the football club’s owners prompted criticism.

Andy Burnham says he will publish all details of his correspondence with Manchester City in his previous mayoral role . Picture: SEAN GALLUP/Getty

By Georgia Bell

Andy Burnham says he will publish all details of his correspondence with Manchester City in his previous mayoral role after his role in supporting the football club’s owners prompted criticism.

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Kemi Badenoch called for the prime minister to publish “everything” related to his dealings with the club as the Mayor of Greater Manchester. The club has been found guilty of breaching Premier League financial regulations between 2009 and 2018. City has maintained their innocence and appealed against the verdict. Last month, Mr Burnham said he would be “really concerned” if City’s Abu Dhabi owners sold the club in the aftermath of the revelations, crediting them with being “a huge partner in the building of modern Manchester”. His comments were later clarified by Downing Street, which said he was clear that the judgment is serious and that where wrongdoing is established, those responsible should face the consequences. Read more: Enzo Maresca insists Man City players can shut out controversy during Liverpool game Read more: Mikel Arteta says his conscience is clear over Manchester City financial breaches

The prime minister announced he would “put out there” everything he had done to work with the club’s owners as mayor in an interview with the Rest is Politics. He said that “the football issues are different from the investment issues”. “But I see now people trying to conflate these things. I’ve been asked by the leader of the opposition to publish details of my meetings, which I’m happy to do. “I will quite clearly put out there everything that I have done working with them in my previous role as mayor of Greater Manchester. “None of it is recent, actually, in terms of the meetings I had. I only had one significant meeting, actually, and that was in 2021. That is right and I will put that all out there. “But the football issues, they are serious and have to be dealt with, and the process is independent and it has to run its course. But I think everybody should separate the investment issues because they’re not the same thing.”

Mr Burnham crediting Man City with being 'a huge partner in the building of modern Manchester'. Picture: Tom Flathers/Getty