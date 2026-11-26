While the species is still present in Windermere, it is in serious decline and faces extinction in the lake without urgent action.

Burnham urged to stop Windermere sewage pollution to save unique fish. Picture: Creative Concern

By Ella Bennett

Andy Burnham is being urged to take action to end sewage pollution in England’s largest lake to save a unique fish species on the “precipice” of extinction.

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Comedian Paul Whitehouse has joined campaigners calling for the Government to act to save the Arctic charr, an ancient species of fish which has survived in Windermere in the Lake District for 10,000 years. Whitehouse, who is helping campaigner Matt Staniek unveil a 1.3 metre ice sculpture depicting the Prime Minister outside No 10 North, Manchester, to highlight the fish’s plight and urge Mr Burnham to act, saying it would be “a crime” if the species were to go extinct. Campaigners have released a film showing how a once-thriving fishery for high-value Arctic charr, which was at the heart of the local community for centuries and part of the cultural heritage for which the Lake District is recognised as a World Heritage Site, has all but vanished. The film warns the rare fish’s habitat is being harmed by nutrient build-up from sewage pollution. Read more: Cat rescue charities at 'breaking point' over lower neutering rates and cost-of-living crisis Read more: Christmas market organisers cancel all bookings and promise refunds after AI-generated posters failed to live up to reality of 'cold warehouse'

Aerial view of Windermere in the Lake District, Cumbria. Picture: PA

The call to action comes as new research from the Freshwater Biological Association (FBA) warns that, while the species is still present in Windermere, it is in serious decline and faces extinction in the lake without urgent action. The fish, which is genetically distinct from Arctic charr in the region’s other lakes, lives in four separate populations in Windermere that spawn at different times of year and in different places and do not interbreed. But the research shows that no Arctic charr have been detected in historic spring spawning sites in Windermere or in the south basin of the lake. It also found fewer detections of Arctic charr and poorer “eDNA” signals of genetic material from the fish in the water of Windermere in 2025 than in previous surveys in 2017. And surveying shows the lakebed habitat in which the fish lay their eggs has declined markedly since 2017, with an increase in algae and silt.

Researchers on Windermere in the Lake District. Picture: Creative Concern

The researchers warn that sewage from wastewater treatment works and poorly managed private sewer systems, along with agricultural runoff, are increasing nutrients in the lake and driving the growth of algae. Invasive species of fish such as ruffe and roach are putting extra pressure on Arctic charr, while rising water temperatures caused by climate change are also harming the cold-water fish. The FBA report said reducing pollutants, including sewage, and restoring clean, hard stony or gravelly lakebeds free of algae for the fish to spawn in were a priority to save the species, one of England’s oldest native freshwater fish. Mr Staniek, founder of the Save Windermere campaign, urged the Government to take immediate action on stopping sewage pollution from entering the lake and harming the Arctic charr’s habitat. He called on the Prime Minister to support and expedite a £3.7 billion scheme that would include a huge tunnel carrying sewage to a new state-of-the-art water treatment works and investment to connect thousands of people to a modern sewer network for the first time.

Windermere had always been the “exemplar” for Arctic charr. Picture: Paul Maguire/Alamy

The scheme has been drawn up by the “Only Rainwater In Windermere” coalition, made up of United Utilities, the Environment Agency, Lake District National Park Authority, the Love Windermere partnership, Save Windermere campaign group and Westmorland and Furness Council. Mr Staniek also called for the creation of “ark” populations of Windermere Arctic charr to conserve their unique genetics, and for efforts to mechanically clean up their algae-covered breeding grounds. “At this point now, we are on the precipice with them,” he warned, adding it may be too late for some of the populations in the lake already. He said Windermere had always been the “exemplar” for Arctic charr, which have been in the lake since the end of the last Ice Age, with their four distinct populations making them unique internationally. But he said: “Over the last 30 years, due to Government inaction, not-fit-for-purpose regulation, deteriorating from pollution, we are about to lose that.”