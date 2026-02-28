MP Lucy Powell calls for greater use of the Manchester mayor

By LBC Staff

Andy Burnham would have won the Gorton and Denton by-election, Labour’s deputy leader said as she called for the party to make more use of the Greater Manchester mayor.

Labour fell to third in the previously rock-solid seat on Thursday, with the Greens winning a fifth seat in Parliament and Reform UK coming second. The result has prompted renewed questioning of the party’s decision to block Mr Burnham from contesting the seat. Labour deputy leader Lucy Powell said Mr Burnham “probably would have” held the seat. Read more: Greens win Gorton and Denton by-election as Labour crash to third place amid increasing pressure on Starmer Read more: Polls close in crunch Gorton & Denton by-election with result crucial for Starmer's future as PM

She said: “I think certainly the Greens wouldn’t have gone after the seat in the same way that they did.” Ms Powell was the only member of Labour’s ruling national executive committee (NEC) to vote in favour of allowing Mr Burnham to stand in Gorton and Denton, with eight others including Sir Keir Starmer voting against. But she accepted “collective responsibility” for the decision, citing concern about a mayoral by-election in Greater Manchester.

Ms Powell also said her party needed to draw inspiration from the reasons for Mr Burnham’s popularity in Greater Manchester, saying people “see in him someone who is on their side, someone who is delivering those Labour values and those Labour policies”. She added: “We have to draw on that, make use of Andy Burnham, but also draw on that and reflect on how we could do that better nationally and better as a Government.“ And I know from talking to Keir many, many times over recent weeks, before this by-election and since, that that is something he is very focused on doing.”