Andy Burnham will welcome Volodymyr Zelensky to Downing Street as he seeks to double down on the UK's support for Ukraine in the wake of President Trump's latest row with the war-torn nation's leader. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Andy Burnham will welcome Volodymyr Zelensky to Downing Street as he seeks to double down on the UK's support for Ukraine in the wake of President Trump's latest row with the war-torn nation's leader.

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Mr Trump loosened sanctions on Russian diesel in order to import 300,000 tons of the fuel into the US, sparking the fury of Ukraine and the ire of European allies. The US President hit back against Europe on Monday, accusing them of hypocrisy. The Prime Minister is expected to use the visit to announce an acceleration of military support for Ukraine, and to pledge further rounds of sanctions aimed at Moscow. The accelerated support will see faster deliveries of British lightweight multirole missiles to Ukraine, which have proved effective against Russian jet-powered drones. Read More: Trump turns on Europe after Putin deal as energy ceasefire claims left in tatters Read More: Donald Trump says Houthis are 'behaving very badly' as he slams Iran for 'purposefully' driving up oil prices ahead of US elections

Mr Trump loosened sanctions on Russian diesel in order to import 300,000 tons of the fuel into the US. Picture: Tom Williams/Getty

UK is also set to urge its allies to increase the pressure on Russia, with Chancellor John Healey using IMF meetings in Bangkok to call for a ban on Russian liquified natural gas (LNG). Ahead of his meeting with Mr Zelensky, the Prime Minister said the UK’s support for Ukraine was “rock solid” and “vital for keeping us safe here in the UK”. He said: “My message to the Ukrainian people could not be clearer: we are with you for as long as it takes, and we will go further and faster in our support to back your courageous fight for peace in Europe.” The meeting in Downing Street follows what Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband described as a “very difficult few days” in relations with Washington following Mr Trump’s decision to ease sanctions on Russian diesel ahead of US mid-term elections overshadowed by rising fuel prices.

UK is also set to urge its allies to increase the pressure on Russia, with Chancellor John Healey using IMF meetings in Bangkok to call for a ban on Russian liquified natural gas (LNG). Picture: MIKHAIL METZEL/Getty

The UK responded to news of the deal by pledging to “maintain pressure on Russia”, while Mr Burnham telephoned Mr Zelensky on Saturday to express his “complete solidarity” with Kyiv. Recent days have also seen the US president suggesting Ukraine needs a new leader and claiming Vladimir Putin wants a peace deal more than the government in Kyiv.