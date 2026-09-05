Shadow foreign secretary Tom Tugendhat warned that changes to policy regarding Israel could put risk Britain's national security.

Mr Burnham suggested he could take a different approach to the Government’s policy on the conflict after being appointed as Prime Minister. Picture: Getty

By Isobel Anderson Morris

Andy Burnham’s plans to sanction Israel over illegal settlements in the West Bank could risk Britain’s national security and make it harder to prevent terrorist attacks, a senior Conservative has warned.

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Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said this week that the UK would “reset” its policy on Israel, as ministers suggested exports from Israeli settlements in the West Bank, a Palestinian territory, could face sanctions. Shadow foreign secretary Tom Tugendhat told The Telegraph that taking action against Israel could put Britain's intelligence-sharing relationship with the country at risk. He said: “It’s worth remembering that Israel is one of our most important intelligence partners, and has been for many, many years. “I can tell you, as security minister, a lot of incidents did not happen because of co-operation with intelligence sources in Israel, who helped us to protect British people from terror attacks." Read more: Four Palestine Action activists jailed for more than 26 years over raid on Israeli-linked defence firm to appeal sentences Read more: Argentina a 'weak country', slams Badenoch as President Milei announces 'act of justice' sanctions on Falklands oil exploration

Shadow foreign secretary Tom Tugendhat told The Telegraph that taking action against Israel could put Britain's intelligence-sharing relationship with the country at risk. Picture: Getty

“Now, the first job of the British Government is the protection of the British people, and one of the things I am absolutely clear on, is that leading Britain’s foreign policy is about protecting our people first.” Tensions in the West Bank have risen in recent months, with Israeli settlers and Palestinians becoming involved in violent disputes. Israeli settlements in the West Bank are illegal under international law and Israeli law. Mr Burnham suggested he could take a different approach to the Government’s policy on the conflict after being appointed as Prime Minister. Labour has lost the backing of some of its left-wing supporters under Sir Keir Starmer, following criticism of his initial approach to the conflict between Israeli forces and Hamas in Gaza. Mr Tugendhat also suggested Argentina should be blocked from joining a major trade agreement.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said this week that the UK would “reset” its policy on Israel, as ministers suggested exports from Israeli settlements in the West Bank, a Palestinian territory, could face sanctions. Picture: Getty