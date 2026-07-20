Andy Burnham will become Prime Minister today and outline his plans for government.

Burnham’s ‘sadness’ as dad’s dementia means he does not know his son will be PM. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Andy Burnham’s father does not know he will be the next Prime Minister because of his Alzheimer’s, the Labour leader said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The incoming Prime Minister has vowed to “grasp the nettle” of reforming the adult social care system, drawing on his father Roy’s experience. He said that his father was unaware that he was on the brink of power due to his illness. “That’s a sadness because he would be (proud),” Mr Burnham said. “The way I look at it, it’s his achievement as well. A whole family achievement although he doesn’t know it.” His father was also unaware that Mr Burnham had swung behind one of his political passions, a change in the voting system to proportional representation. Read more: LIVE Updates: Andy Burnham to become Britain's 59th prime minister Read more: Andy Burnham promises Brits 'more breathing room' as he prepares to become Prime Minister

Andy Burnham leaves with his wife Marie-France Van Heel and their daughter Rosie after winning the Makerfield by-election,. Picture: Alamy

He said: “I don’t think he’s ever realised, because of his condition, that I’ve come round to PR, which is one of his missions — to get me to accept that.” Mr Burnham said the family, including his youngest daughter, visited his father last Sunday. “We were at his care home. My two brothers were there, my mum was there. So, all five of us together, which was a nice thing.” Reform of the social care system is unfinished business for Mr Burnham, who set out plans for change while he was health secretary in Gordon Brown’s administration. Mr Burnham described the “broken social care system” in England as “the worst of all worlds” and insisted it is a “massive” priority for the public.

Britain gets a new Prime Minister on Monday. Stay with the LBC app for full live coverage as Andy Burnham takes the keys to Downing Street. The PM-in-waiting, who will take up his role in Number 10 on Monday, acknowledged reform will “require something difficult”, after his efforts to do so more than a decade ago failed. His plans in 2010 to overhaul social care for the elderly with the creation of a national care service for England were turned against Labour by the Conservatives, who claimed they would levy a “death tax” to pay for it. “The minute that poster landed with the gravestones, that was it. My reforms were dead,” Mr Burnham later admitted. Now he has pledged to “expend political capital” during his premiership on what he said has been a long-neglected sector – accusing Westminster of having “flinched” from such big decisions for too long. Name-checking the issue in his first speech after formally replacing Sir Keir Starmer as Labour leader, he told a special conference in London on Friday: “Let’s take a problem-solving rather than a point-scoring approach. “Let’s have the courage to fix the big things that politics has neglected, like social care, and have the conviction to go out there together and argue for our plans.”