Burnham’s ‘sadness’ as dad’s dementia means he does not know his son will be PM
Andy Burnham will become Prime Minister today and outline his plans for government.
Andy Burnham’s father does not know he will be the next Prime Minister because of his Alzheimer’s, the Labour leader said.
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The incoming Prime Minister has vowed to “grasp the nettle” of reforming the adult social care system, drawing on his father Roy’s experience.
He said that his father was unaware that he was on the brink of power due to his illness.
“That’s a sadness because he would be (proud),” Mr Burnham said. “The way I look at it, it’s his achievement as well. A whole family achievement although he doesn’t know it.”
His father was also unaware that Mr Burnham had swung behind one of his political passions, a change in the voting system to proportional representation.
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He said: “I don’t think he’s ever realised, because of his condition, that I’ve come round to PR, which is one of his missions — to get me to accept that.”
Mr Burnham said the family, including his youngest daughter, visited his father last Sunday.
“We were at his care home. My two brothers were there, my mum was there. So, all five of us together, which was a nice thing.”
Reform of the social care system is unfinished business for Mr Burnham, who set out plans for change while he was health secretary in Gordon Brown’s administration.
Mr Burnham described the “broken social care system” in England as “the worst of all worlds” and insisted it is a “massive” priority for the public.
Britain gets a new Prime Minister on Monday. Stay with the LBC app for full live coverage as Andy Burnham takes the keys to Downing Street.
The PM-in-waiting, who will take up his role in Number 10 on Monday, acknowledged reform will “require something difficult”, after his efforts to do so more than a decade ago failed.
His plans in 2010 to overhaul social care for the elderly with the creation of a national care service for England were turned against Labour by the Conservatives, who claimed they would levy a “death tax” to pay for it.
“The minute that poster landed with the gravestones, that was it. My reforms were dead,” Mr Burnham later admitted.
Now he has pledged to “expend political capital” during his premiership on what he said has been a long-neglected sector – accusing Westminster of having “flinched” from such big decisions for too long.
Name-checking the issue in his first speech after formally replacing Sir Keir Starmer as Labour leader, he told a special conference in London on Friday: “Let’s take a problem-solving rather than a point-scoring approach.
“Let’s have the courage to fix the big things that politics has neglected, like social care, and have the conviction to go out there together and argue for our plans.”
How adult social care works and is funded in England has been a thorny issue for many governments over the years.
Unlike NHS care, social care is not free at the point of use and high costs sometimes mean people are forced to sell their homes to pay for what they need.
People with savings worth more than £23,250 are not entitled to help with the cost of care from their local council.
After becoming Labour leader on Friday, Mr Burnham referred to his family’s own experience of the system due to his father living with Alzheimer’s.
“I think it’s about being prepared to grasp the nettle,” he said.
“I’ve got personal experience of the system. My dad has Alzheimer’s and you see what the staff have to put up with. It’s not their fault. The system’s broken.
“You can’t leave social care like this.”
He said that while reform “will require something difficult” he believes the public want a better system.
He added: “The NHS won’t get back to where it needs to be when you have a broken social care system that can’t keep people out of hospital.
“So this is massive when it comes to the things that people care about.
“And I’m not going to do what Westminster has traditionally done, which is to kick the can down the road on this important issue.
“I will expend political capital on bringing forward a plan to fix social care, and I’m not going to waste time because every time that we waste another year, thousands and thousands more people don’t get the care that they need.”
He said that with the system as it is people are “paying for care in the most unfair way possible”, likening it to “the American healthcare system”.
Mr Burnham said: “The more vulnerable you are, the more you end up paying, so that’s the worst of all worlds and people lose everything that they’ve worked for.
“So you start from there and then you look at the options as to how you make a universal social care system, because that’s what I believe, a national care service, how do you fund that? And we’ll come to those options in due course.”