The Prime Minister told LBC it was "wrong" for police forces to deprioritise shoplifting offences that continue to blight Britain's high streets

By Danielle de Wolfe and Henry Riley

Andy Burnham has called for a national crackdown on shoplifting as he unveiled plans to revive the UK's high streets.

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The Prime Minister set out plans on Tuesday to curb prolific shoplifting, insisting it was "wrong" for police forces to deprioritise the offence. It comes after Mr Burnham outlined plans to hand more power to local councils in a bid to save Britain’s “hollowed-out high streets”, with provisional proposals including blocking new bookmakers and vape shops. “I don't consider shoplifting to be a small thing," Mr Burnham told LBC, as he urged police forces around the country to take a "strong line" against thefts. He also said he supported the 'broken window theory' of policing. "I actually subscribe to what people would call the broken window theory of policing. If you let some things go, you're actually creating the conditions for a lot more to then follow in behind. "Get a hold of everything, and I don't consider shoplifting to be a small thing. "I think it can make staff and customers feel very fearful. It can drag down the perception of safety in a particular place if it's left unchecked." The broken window theory was implemented aggressively in the 1990s in New York under Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Police Commissioner William Bratton. Police on patrol cracked down on petty crimes like vandalism and fare evasion - with studies showing significant reduction in both petty and serious crimes in subsequent years. This week, high street bakery chain Greggs was forced to introduce 'robocops' in a bid to curb thefts following a notable uptick in shoplifting offences. Read more: 'I'd be devastated if my kids started vaping - I only do it to stop myself from smoking', says Rayner Read More: Police given powers to shut 'dodgy' vape shops, barbers and nail salons for up to a year in major crackdown

“I don't consider shoplifting to be a small thing. I think it can make staff and customers feel very fearful," Mr Burnham said as he spoke with LBC. Picture: LBC

Speaking on his experience working with Greater Manchester Police (GMP) to tackle shoplifting, Mr Burnham recalled a conversation in which the force told him "we can't prioritise shoplifting anymore". "That to me is the wrong thing to say because it offers a green light,” Mr Burnham told LBC. “Under the current leadership, GMP have taken a really strong line against shoplifting, and it's right. Businesses deserve that support.” “I would want all police forces in England and Wales to do exactly the same. Take a strong line against shoplifting.” In the UK, shoplifting is currently classified as theft under Section 1 of the Theft Act 1968. Traditionally, a £200 threshold has always existed for "low-value" shoplifting offences, with the penalty for those caught taking goods from stores ranging from a fine or short custodial sentence up to seven years behind bars.

"That to me is the wrong thing to say because it offers a green light,” Mr Burnham told LBC. Picture: LBC

Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Housing Secretary Angela Rayner talk with members of the public during a visit to the town centre of Ilkeston, Derbyshire, as part of his tour of the UK. Picture: Alamy

The latest move by Greggs sees devices, which are manufactured by security firm Safer Group, capture CCTV footage which is monitored by 24-hour remote security guards. The move comes after shoplifting in the bakery chain became so rife that certain stores were transformed into 'fortress stores' to cope with the influx of thieves. The company was also forced to remove self-service checkouts and lock the fridges to deter criminals. Speaking off the back of the extreme measures taken by the British chain to curb shoplifting, Mr Burnham also reflected on his own experience in the store. His favourite Greggs order? "The sausage, bean, and cheese thing".

The government's apparent emphasis on curbing thefts from Britain's high streets forms part of a wider plan by the PM, aiming to revive the hubs of local communities and nurture independent businesses over online mega-corporations. "We believe there is a strong case for reform of the business rates to rebalance the system so that the online world and the warehouses pay a fairer share, so that we can then do more to support those smaller independent businesses on our high streets that bring social good," Mr Burnham said. "Clubs that bring people together, bars that bring people together, hospitality businesses that employ young people. "And actually, the thing about all of those businesses is they, they bring people onto the high street later into the evening, and that increases the feeling of safety in those, in those places." The announcement, set out by Downing Street on Tuesday, could require certain shops to gain planning permission in order to open. It's the latest bid to stop stores sidestepping regulations by reclassifying themselves as newsagents or corner shops, rather than vape stores and gambling shops. Shoplifting "needs to be looked at," Mr Burnham insisted as he set out plans to aid independent businesses owners, adding to previous VAT pledges unveiled during his first week in the job.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham speaking as he plans to revive Britain's high streets. Picture: Alamy