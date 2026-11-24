But as they posed for photos on the steps of Number 10, I couldn’t help thinking about the last time I’d seen that iconic black door in the news. The future King was standing in the very same spot that, just days earlier, a talentless TikTok influencer had filmed himself mouthing the words “bomboclaat pu**ywagon chicken nuggets”.

If you’re lucky enough to have avoided this sordid story so far, let me bring you up to speed. The influencer in question is Max Balegde (me neither), who was invited to Downing Street as part of the Prime Minister’s attempt to engage with online celebrities. While there, he filmed himself miming the viral meme song and performing an apparent Nazi salute while using Jamaican Patois. “Bomboclaat” roughly translates as “menstrual rag”. Meanwhile, “chicken nuggets” can be interpreted as a derogatory term for white people. I probably don’t need to explain the derivation of the word “pu**ywagon”.

I’m not against politicians attempting to communicate with younger voters via social media, and Burnham is hardly the first to do it. Nigel Farage has been growing a huge following on TikTok for years, while Rupert Lowe has created a massive audience on Facebook and X. But the way politicians choose to use their platform matters, and to see Downing Street degraded by an offensive attention-seeker should bring shame on this Prime Minister. I wonder what Prince William’s ancestor, George II, would make of his gift to the nation being used in such a way.

The lame attempts by ministers to defend the stunt only make things worse. Speaking to my LBC colleague Nick Ferrari this morning, the safeguarding minister Satvir Kaur said: “I think it’s right that the Prime Minister talks to lots of different people and lots of different media outlets”, before admitting she didn’t want to “hear that kind of language anywhere”. Well then why was Mr Balegde invited in the first place?

Officially, he was there to attend a ‘creator reception’ hosted by Mr Burnham. Sharing the clip online, Balegde wrote: “Just hosted an event at 10 Downing Street and this was the only thing I could think to make in front of the door.” Really? The only thing you could think to do in front of the headquarters of His Majesty’s government was to culturally appropriate misogynistic terms from Jamaican patois while seemingly performing a Nazi salute?

There’s a broader point here. Andy Burnham is increasingly using influencers as a way of avoiding proper scrutiny from journalists. Unlike Kemi Badenoch and Nigel Farage, he rarely does press conferences. Instead, he prefers softball love-ins on TikTok and Instagram. Take his recent video with the influencer Luke Hamnett, for example. Having re-created Hugh Grant’s dance from Love, Actually inside Number 10, Hamnett suddenly stops when he sees the Prime Minister waiting to sit down with him for an interview.

During their exchange Hamnett, clearly delighted by the platform being provided to him by the most powerful man in the country, gushes “I really, really do think you’re doing a really good job, and I won’t blow smoke up your arse, I’m genuinely just saying that I think you’re doing a great job.” With interviewing skills like that, I don’t think Nick Ferrari has anything to worry about.

According to The Spectator, since Labour came to power, at least £3.2 million of taxpayers’ money has been paid to more than 178 individual influencers. So the British people are people forced to foot the bill for the Prime Minister’s pathetic attempt to seem down with the kids. We have reached a tipping point. Andy Burnham’s stunts have now gone way beyond cringe. They have become a national embarrassment. He is degrading the office to which he hasn’t even been elected. He should apologise and grow up.

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Listen to James Hanson on LBC on weekends between 4 and 7am.

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