The deputy head's husband Patrick Jess was found guilty last year of sexually assaulting four university students - the offences did not relate to children

Burntisland Primary School. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Brady

Parents of children at Burntisland Primary School have exclusively spoken to LBC about their concerns for their children’s safety after it emerged their new deputy headteacher lives with a convicted sex offender.

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“We didn't know anything about anything until an email came out on a Thursday afternoon from school that stated that they were aware of information that was on social media about a member of staff and that they weren't going to comment about individual members of staff,” Stephanie told LBC. “So obviously the first thing you do is go on and look at social media and do a search for things, and it all comes up. And because we didn't have any information, our initial response was to not send the kids to school the next day.” Lucy Jess’s husband Patrick Jess was found guilty last year of sexually assaulting four university students - the offences did not relate to children. A group of five parents has repeatedly contacted the school and Fife Council, asking for urgent clarity on their safety concerns. Read More: School leavers banned from unemployment benefits until they get 'intensive work coaching' under Tories' proposals to slash welfare Read More: Harry and Meghan blast 'unacceptable intrusion' after foreign paparazzi try to photograph Archie and Lilibet's school

Several parents told LBC the situation was exacerbated by the discovery that Mrs Jess had previously been forced to apologise to parents at another school she worked at. Picture: Google Maps

“We weren't sending the kids into school until we were given assurances that this person was not able to come to the primary school, until we had some assurances about safety within the school grounds,” Stephanie continued. “The headteacher did say that an agreement was in place that that would never happen. So we did appreciate the phone call because it did put our minds at ease, and we sent the kids back to the school on the Monday. But the lack of information continued. There was no response from Fife Council.” Several parents told LBC the situation was exacerbated by the discovery that Mrs Jess had previously been forced to apologise to parents at another school she worked at, after recommending and providing copies of a book written by a sex offender. Eppie Sprung was placed on the register after having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old pupil. Her book Here, With You was described as a text aimed at helping families discuss a parent’s conviction. “She was giving out this book at the last primary school she's at,” Bella told LBC. “What other things does she have discretion to do that are framing and shaping our children's minds and beliefs about what's right and about what's wrong?”

One mum, Laura, did receive a response from Fife Council. Picture: Google Maps

One mum, Laura, did receive a response from Fife Council after asking what extra safeguarding checks were carried out before the teacher’s appointment. “It was a generic email,” she said. “It basically said that they can't comment on personal matters. All they can say is that they've been PVG registered and safeguarded and that there was extra measures put in place, but they couldn't list the extra measures and they wouldn't list them. “Not for one second did I feel that I had been listened to. It just made me a bit more angry, if I'm honest, the fact that they weren't willing to answer. It just makes your mind kind of work overtime. You think, well, why are they not answering these questions, what else is happening in the background that they're not wanting you to know? They're just shutting down the question straight away.” The response left another mother with more questions. “They need to understand where our worries are coming from,” Millie said. “Are the police involved with this as well? Who's the ones that are making these decisions? Is it Fife Council going off their own back? Are they being led by the police? Or is it because the police actually now need to be involved as well?” The biggest issue for all five parents is potential access to sensitive information.

Burntisland harbour and docks and railway station in Fife. Picture: Alamy