Thousands of residents have been left without water following a burst pipe in an upmarket west London suburb.

Residents were evacuated from their homes overnight via an inflatable rescue boat after flood waters ripped through several streets in Holland Park.

Images from the scene show cars submerged in deep waters as the streets were turned into a “river”.

Multiple streets have been closed, including part of Holland Park Avenue and the A3220 West Cross Route between the Northern Roundabout and the Holland Park Roundabout.

The London Fire Brigade said 25 people were displaced due to flood waters entering their properties and have been re-located to a nearby rest centre.

Station Commander Kris Seymour, who was at the scene, said: “A burst 30-inch water main caused flooding up to 1-metre deep, affecting more than 50 homes and a hotel over a one-mile area.

“Firefighters used specialist equipment, including an inflatable rescue boat to evacuate affected residents and flood barriers to divert flood water, which has now subsided. We encourage people to avoid the area as road closures will likely be in place throughout the morning.”

