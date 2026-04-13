What is the unknown disease in Burundi?
What are the symptoms of mystery illness that has led to several deaths in East Africa, as World Health Organization investigates
A mystery disease spreading in east Africa has killed five and caused at least another 35 to fall sick, according to reports.
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Health chiefs are investigating the illness in Burundi’s northern Mpanda district, close to the Democratic Republic of Congo border, where all the cases have so far been reported.
Minister of health Dr Lydwine Badarahana has said: “While it’s reassuring that preliminary analysis is negative for these serious infections, further investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the disease.
“All the necessary measures are being taken to safeguard public health and prevent potential spread of infection.”
So far, no cases have been seen outside of Burundi, but fears remain about where the virus could spread to.
Here is all we know about it.
What is the unknown disease in Burundi?
Burundi authorities have said the disease was first reported on March 31 and has so far been limited to members of the same household.
While details are limited, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said symptoms include:
- Fever,
- Vomiting,
- Diarrhoea,
- Blood in urine,
- Fatigue,
- Abdominal pain.
Some severe cases have also presented with jaundice and anaemia, the WHO added.
How is the situation being monitored?
The WHO has said a joint team of experts from the country’s public health emergency operations centre and the national reference laboratory has been deployed.
“WHO is supporting the Ministry of Health to strengthen disease surveillance, field investigation, clinical care, laboratory diagnosis and infection prevention and control, while also providing logistical support to sustain key operations,” a statement added.
"The Organisation has also facilitated the shipment of samples to the National Institute of Biomedical Research in neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo for further analysis.”