A mystery disease spreading in east Africa has killed five and caused at least another 35 to fall sick, according to reports.

Health chiefs are investigating the illness in Burundi’s northern Mpanda district, close to the Democratic Republic of Congo border, where all the cases have so far been reported.

Minister of health Dr Lydwine Badarahana has said: “While it’s reassuring that preliminary analysis is negative for these serious infections, further investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the disease.

“All the necessary measures are being taken to safeguard public health and prevent potential spread of infection.”

So far, no cases have been seen outside of Burundi, but fears remain about where the virus could spread to.

Here is all we know about it.