Emergency services are on the scene at Victoria railway station after a bus crashed into pedestrians. Picture: Global

By Rebecca Henrys

17 people have been injured after a "bus crashed into pedestrians" during rush hour outside a central London railway station.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Emergency services responded to reports of an incident on Victoria Street, metres from London's busy Victoria Railway Station at around 8:20am. A double-decker bus was seen surrounded by police and ambulances on Thursday morning, with several passengers and pedestrians understood to have been injured. Two people were treated at the scene while 15 were taken to and remain in hospital. This includes the driver of the bus. There were no life-threatening injuries reported. Images emerging from the scene show swarms of emergency services crowded around the vehicle, which appears to have come to a rest mounted partially on the pavement of the one-way street. An officer on the scene told LBC that it had "crashed into pedestrians". Read more: Tearful Angela Rayner admits she didn’t pay enough stamp duty on flat purchase Read more: Portugal mourns after Lisbon's historic Gloria Funicular tram crashes, killing 15 and injuring 23 others

Mirak Kolodziej, Dave Shorter, and Sam Genders. Picture: Global

Three maintenance workers were among the first on the scene when the bus crashed. Sam Genders, Dave Shorter, and Mirak Kolodziej told LBC that they had been standing meters away when they heard a "massive explosion" behind them. Mr Genders said: "It was just chaos everywhere. "The driver was crawling out the front of the bus covered in blood. "We helped him out and dragged him over to the side. He was screaming, he was saying 'this F-ing bus, this F-ing bus'. And then he was asking if the passengers were OK. "All the passengers were covered in blood, people fainting on the floor and covered in glass. But hopefully no one's seriously injured". Mr Kolodziej said: "I was literally two, three metres up front where it's happening each other. "I just got hit by some of the dirt from the bus and I just look and the whole bus is smashed in front of me. And then I just saw the bus driver crying out. "I just ran to him, ask him if he is OK and then he just starts saying like there's something wrong with that bus. And then he just asked us to check the passengers. "So we just ran around, opened the door and tried to get people out, everyone who we could. Without the bollards, it would have run over us." Mr Shorter added: "(It's a) miracle no one was killed. It's not every day a bus smashes three metres away from you and the driver's on the floor."

Emergency services are on the scene at Victoria railway station after a bus crashed into pedestrians. Picture: Global

A member of staff in a nearby gym told LBC: "We heard it and went out to help and give first aid to people who were badly injured. "The emergency services were here very quickly but we took our first aid kit and supplies out to help where we could." Another person who walked past minutes after the crash happened said: "There were people on the floor and I just thought what the f**k, that’s mental. "There was a lady on the side and I couldn’t see behind the bus but I think we literally missed it by seconds. The people in the gym were being really nice and running out to help."

Emergency services are on the scene at Victoria railway station after a bus crashed into pedestrians. Picture: Global

Detective Chief Superintendent Christina Jessah, who leads policing in the area said: "We understand this incident will have been very distressing to all those involved and injured and we have begun an investigation. "We are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to please contact us. We welcome any dash cam or mobile phone footage. "We are working closely with our partners to clear the scene but the road will remain closed for the next few hours so please seek alternative routes."

Emergency services are on the scene at Victoria railway station after a bus crashed into pedestrians. Picture: Global

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "We were called at 0827 to reports of a road traffic collision involving a bus and members of the public on Victoria Street, SW1. London Ambulance Service are treating people on scene. "Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters are in attendance from Lambeth and Chelsea fire stations. The cause of the collision is not known at this stage and crews currently remain in attendance."

Rosie Trew, TfL’s Head of Bus Service Delivery, said: "Our thoughts are with the people who have been injured following a bus incident at Victoria Street. "We are working with the police and the operator, Transport UK, to urgently investigate this incident. This must have been a distressing incident for everyone involved and we have support available for anyone affected."

Emergency services are on the scene at Victoria railway station after a bus crashed into pedestrians. Picture: Global