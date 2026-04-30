The coach crashed into the Seine after the driver made an "error" and swerved into another car

Will she make the grade? Dramatic scenes unfolded after the trainee driver "lost control" of the coach. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

A trainee bus driver has plunged a coach into the River Seine as rescuers dived to rapidly haul passengers from the water.

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A dramatic rescue effort ensued after the bus, which was under the command of a learner driver, veered off the edge and plunged into the Seine. The driver lost control at around 9.30am local time (8:30am UK time)after reportedly making a handling error. The coach, which was carrying four passengers, hit a parked car on its way down, tipping the vehicle off the edge and into the Seine. Read more: First small boats arrive in UK after £662m migration deal with France Read more:Lorry carrying 20 tonnes of prosecco loses load in motorway crash

Driving lesson gone wrong: Rescuers leapt into the water to pluck the unlucky passengers from the Seine. Picture: Getty

Officers don't believe anyone was in the car at the time it was hit. All four people on board - including the driver, an instructor and two others - were rescued after divers leapt into the famous river to pluck the passengers from the submerged bus. Jusivy Mayor Lamia Bensarsa Reda said she was “stunned” by the ordeal, which occurred on the Draveil bridge in Juvisy-sur-Orge. “The bus was leaving the bus station when the driver lost control and hit a parked car," she said.

Wrong place at the wrong time: A parked car was taken out by the bus on its way down. Picture: Getty

Fortunately no one was injured thanks to the rapid response of emergency services. Picture: Getty