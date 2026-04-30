Driving lesson from hell: Trainee bus driver takes wrong turn and plunges coach into River Seine
The coach crashed into the Seine after the driver made an "error" and swerved into another car
A trainee bus driver has plunged a coach into the River Seine as rescuers dived to rapidly haul passengers from the water.
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A dramatic rescue effort ensued after the bus, which was under the command of a learner driver, veered off the edge and plunged into the Seine.
The driver lost control at around 9.30am local time (8:30am UK time)after reportedly making a handling error.
The coach, which was carrying four passengers, hit a parked car on its way down, tipping the vehicle off the edge and into the Seine.
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Officers don't believe anyone was in the car at the time it was hit.
All four people on board - including the driver, an instructor and two others - were rescued after divers leapt into the famous river to pluck the passengers from the submerged bus.
Jusivy Mayor Lamia Bensarsa Reda said she was “stunned” by the ordeal, which occurred on the Draveil bridge in Juvisy-sur-Orge.
“The bus was leaving the bus station when the driver lost control and hit a parked car," she said.
"I think I’ve just experienced the worst day of my life.
“Luckily, there were no casualties thanks to the quick response of the police and emergency services.”
Local transport services were disrupted after the incident, while emergency services remain on the scene as a helicopter continues to circle above.
“The challenge now is to keep traffic flowing smoothly and allow emergency services and the police to work in the best possible conditions,” said Reda.
An investigation is expected to be launched soon to determine the exact cause of the accident.