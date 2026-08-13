It comes after bus drivers told LBC that faulty air conditioning and inadequate cooling systems were leaving them in stifling conditions during this summer's spell of heatwaves

Members of Unite will walk out on 26 days from August to October, affecting 43 routes across London and Essex. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Bus drivers will walk out on strike tomorrow in protest against "unbearable" working conditions in the heat.

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One driver said the temperature inside his booth had reached a sweltering 48C during the June heatwave. Picture: LBC

"Let me speak directly to bus drivers - if your cabin is too hot, I've given TfL permission, and told the bus operators, that you must not be driving that bus," he said. One driver said the temperature inside his booth had reached a sweltering 48C during the June heatwave. All bus driver booths must be fitted with an air cooling or air conditioning system. But drivers claim units are often faulty, while older buses are said to have ineffective cooling systems, such as fans that blow hot air. The driver said the "twist" is that they "don’t specify it needs to work". It comes as the UK declared its hottest day of the year today after temperatures soared past 38C.

London bus drivers are being pushed to their limits during heatwaves like this 🌡️



While temperatures hit 30°C+, driver cabs can soar above 40°C, creating dangerous working conditions that worsen fatigue, dehydration and stress.



Many drivers report faulty air conditioning,… pic.twitter.com/OF0bsREj7e — Unite the union: join a union (@unitetheunion) June 23, 2026

Members of Unite will take part in multiple days of strike action at eight garages operated by Arriva: Barking, Edmonton, Enfield, Grays, Palmers Green, Stamford Hill, Tottenham and Wood Green. Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "The heatwave this week has caused even more problems for our members at Arriva North London, who have once again faced doing a demanding job in unbearable conditions. “No worker should be made ill by their job. This problem is raised year after year and as the summers get hotter it can no longer be swept under the carpet. "Arriva can afford to act on this serious issue, which puts both drivers and the general public at risk and it must make this a priority.”

Wasim Mohammed, Arriva London’s managing director said: “We take the welfare of our drivers seriously, and understand the impact of this extreme weather on them. “We are working closely with Transport for London to support both our colleagues and customers during these hot spells. We've introduced short-term measures to protect drivers, and we're investing in longer-term fixes, including cab air conditioning upgrades and our ongoing investment in new fleet. “We remain ready to sit down with Unite at any time to discuss these important issues and find a resolution that avoids both strike action and the disruption it would cause to customers."