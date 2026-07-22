The nationwide cap is currently set at £3 until the end of March 2027

Andy Burnham delivers his inaugural speech as UK's new Prime Minister on on July 20, 2026. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Most single bus fares in England will be capped at £2 from January 1 2027, Prime Minister Andy Burnham has announced.

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The cap on fares outside of London will help millions with the cost of living crisis by slashing maximum fares by a third for the rest of 2027. The measure is backed by £454 million of funding – including money to allow devolved governments to take similar action. Some £400 million of that funding will come from switching investment in international climate finance to loans, with the rest from savings in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero budget. The total cost of the scheme is expected to be more than £500 million, with the rest coming from Department for Transport funding already allocated to buses. Read more: How will he pay for it? Burnham tells cabinet to tackle cost-of-living crisis as record numbers unable to afford essentials Read more: ‘Letting rapists out is not funny’: Streeting and Mahmood slammed after being caught laughing over early-release plans

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said: "Good, affordable transport links are an essential. No one should be priced out of those and left behind. "But for too long people have said that cheaper transport isn’t an option. I don’t accept that. I’ve done it before and I will do it again now: a £2 cap on bus fares for millions across the country. "Lower fares will help people get to where they need to – giving them breathing space to help with the cost of living. "As I said on my first day in office – I will build a country for everyone, everywhere. That means more connected communities, better access to opportunities, and a lighter load on people’s lives." The nationwide cap is currently set at £3 until the end of March 2027 although some areas – including London and Greater Manchester, where Mr Burnham set a £2 limit as mayor – have lower top rates for single tickets.

Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey arrives in Downing Street to attend the first Cabinet meeting hosted by the newly appointed Prime Minister Andy Burnham. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

The last £2 fare cap saw around 30 million extra journeys taken by bus across 10 months. The Government says that without the new cap, single fares could reach £10 on services on the most expensive routes - typically in rural and coastal areas left behind by insufficient transport options. Chancellor of the Exchequer, John Healey MP said: “We are capping bus fares at £2 for everyone throughout 2027, slashing fares by a third for millions of people, to help give them the breathing space they need. Burnham's government is supporting six mayoral authorities to set up bus franchising, which will allow local leaders to deliver better services for their communities.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander arrives at Downing Street on July 20, 2026. Picture: Ryan Jenkinson/Getty Images