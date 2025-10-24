A passenger bus erupted into flames after a motorcycle crashed into it early on Friday, killing at least 25 people and injuring several others in southern India, police said.

The fire tore through the bus within minutes, trapping dozens of passengers as it travelled along a highway near Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh state, senior police official Vikrant Patil said.

The bus, with 44 passengers aboard, was travelling between the cities of Hyderabad in Telangana state and Bengaluru in Karnataka state.

Most passengers are believed to have been asleep at the time of the accident.

The motorcycle rammed into the bus from behind and got stuck, Mr Patil said.

Read more: Trump’s plan to end Ukraine war at current frontlines is a ‘good compromise', Zelenskyy says

Read more: Ukraine’s drone revolution is speaking the only language Trump understands: Power