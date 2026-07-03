A bus crashed into the front entrance of a three-storey west London townhouse on Thursday evening.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident on St Quintin Avenue in North Kensington just before 7.15 pm on Thursday.

The red single-decker TfL vehicle appeared to have mounted onto kerb and ploughed into the front window of a three-storey townhouse.

No one was treated for injuries, the London Ambulance Service said.

Two cars were also damaged in the crash, the Sun reports.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

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