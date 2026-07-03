Bus ploughs into front window of Notting Hill townhouse
Two cars were also reportedly damaged in the crash on Thursday evening
A bus crashed into the front entrance of a three-storey west London townhouse on Thursday evening.
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Emergency services were alerted to the incident on St Quintin Avenue in North Kensington just before 7.15 pm on Thursday.
The red single-decker TfL vehicle appeared to have mounted onto kerb and ploughed into the front window of a three-storey townhouse.
No one was treated for injuries, the London Ambulance Service said.
Two cars were also damaged in the crash, the Sun reports.
The cause of the crash is not yet known.
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The surrounding road is cordoned off and emergency services remain at the scene this morning, with the surrounding bus routes diverted and nearby roads shut off.
A spokesman for London Fire Brigade said: “Firefighters were called to a road traffic collision on Quintin Avenue in Notting Hill yesterday.
“Crews made the scene safe after a bus collided with street furniture and a terraced house.
“The Brigade was called at 7.12pm and the incident was over for firefighters by 8.03pm. Two fire engines from North Kensington and Hammersmith fire stations and two fire rescue units from Chelsea and Croydon fire stations attended the scene.”
A London Ambulance spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.14pm yesterday (2 July) to reports of a road traffic collision in St Quintin Avenue, W10.
“We sent a paramedic in fast response car to the scene.
“Fortunately, no one needed treatment.”
LBC has contacted Transport for London and the Met Police for comment.