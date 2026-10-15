A collision between a bus and a freight train on the French side of the Channel Tunnel has left 19 people injured.

The crash happened on Thursday evening in Coquelles, near the entrance to the freight tunnel linking France and Britain.

French authorities said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Ambulances, a helicopter and police were sent to the scene.

A statement from a Pas-de-Calais prefect said: "An accident involving a minibus transporting heavy goods vehicle drivers who were about to board a Le Shuttle shuttle occurred this evening, at the loading platform of the Eurotunnel site.

"Significant resources were immediately mobilized by Eurotunnel, then under the authority of the prefect of Pas-de-Calais.

Read more: Tiger attack victim's family expressed concern about his contact with mental health services before his death

Read more: Henry Nowak murder accomplice set for early prison release as Home Office considers deportation