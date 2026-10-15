Bus and train collide on French side of Channel Tunnel leaving 19 injured
French authorities said none of the injuries were life-threatening.
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A collision between a bus and a freight train on the French side of the Channel Tunnel has left 19 people injured.
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The crash happened on Thursday evening in Coquelles, near the entrance to the freight tunnel linking France and Britain.
French authorities said none of the injuries were life-threatening.
Ambulances, a helicopter and police were sent to the scene.
A statement from a Pas-de-Calais prefect said: "An accident involving a minibus transporting heavy goods vehicle drivers who were about to board a Le Shuttle shuttle occurred this evening, at the loading platform of the Eurotunnel site.
"Significant resources were immediately mobilized by Eurotunnel, then under the authority of the prefect of Pas-de-Calais.
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19 blessés dont 5 en état d'urgence absolu après une collision entre un bus et un train Fret au niveau du quai de chargement du Tunnel sous la Manche à Calais pic.twitter.com/0MXs99JZOW— Vincent Lanon (@vlanon) October 15, 2026
"The initial report indicates 19 people involved, including the driver.
"No deaths are to be reported at this stage and no lives are in danger."
A press briefing is to be held at 10.15pm local time by the sub-prefect of the Calais district.
The Channel Tunnel links Folkestone in Kent with Coquelles in northern France, carrying passengers, freight and vehicles beneath the English Channel.
Eurostar passenger trains, freight services and Le Shuttle all use the route.
This is a breaking news story.