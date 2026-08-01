A month of free bus travel for children in England has started.

Most under-16s will be not be required to pay for travel on most local buses throughout August, the Department for Transport (DfT) said.

This is aimed at easing cost-of-living pressures on families during the school summer holidays.

The Government’s Great British Summer Savings scheme also means VAT has been cut on items such as children’s meals at restaurants, children’s theatre and cinema tickets, and family attractions including theme parks and adventure centres.

The DfT identified several popular sites which can be visited using free bus travel for children, such as York Dungeon, Windsor Castle and the National Space Centre in Leicester.

Bus fares usually cost £1-£2 for children aged five to 15.