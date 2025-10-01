Business owner gives advice for Labour government
| Updated: 1h ago
“Every working person in this country has four pepole on their back to support that aren’t working.”
Caller Bob owns an air-conditioning business and recently lost a £3.5 million contract due to what he says were Labour government policies. He even went to see his MP to raise concerns, but it proved unfruitful. He has some ideas of what the government can do to improve things, and answers Shelagh Fogarty's question: 'What do the businesses of Britain need this time around?'