Approximately 75,000 small properties will be given "breathing room" under tax changes set to be announced in the upcoming budget

By Sophie Clark

Pubs, cafes and hairdressers will no longer pay business rates under a tax overhaul set to be unveiled in the upcoming budget.

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The Chancellor is expected to raise the threshold in his October 28 budget for when companies start paying business rates from £12,000 to £18,000. It follows a pledge by the Prime Minister this summer to provide "breathing room” to pubs and small businesses. The policy, which will be rolled out first across England, is expected to spare 75,000 properties from paying business rates. John Healey said: “I want the budget to be a budget that gives Britain a bit of breathing space — but also reinforces the strength of our fiscal plans and the strength of our resilience and our economy for the future.” Read more: Bank shares drop on reports Chancellor planning Budget tax raid Read more: Chancellor 'considering Budget raid on bank profits' in bid to stave off sky-high borrowing costs

Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey in Downing Street, London. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Some 40,000 shops, over 2,500 pubs, 2,000 salons, and 1,600 cafes, as well as 1,600 village halls are set to benefit from the tax changes. The money going into the Treasury which is expected to be lost from removing these rates will be raised by increased tax on online retail companies. Andy Burnham has floated the idea of eventually raising the threshold for business rates to £21,000 over time. This announcement comes ahead of what is anticipated to be a difficult budget, as the government has stressed the need to help households and raise funds amid inflation stresses from the war in Iran.

Rachel Thieves, a satirical beer named after the former Chancellor of the Exchequer in protest of the amount of tax levied on pubs. Picture: Lucia Graphus/Alamy