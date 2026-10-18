Pubs, cafes, and high street shops to be spared business rates in Budget overhaul
Approximately 75,000 small properties will be given "breathing room" under tax changes set to be announced in the upcoming budget
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Pubs, cafes and hairdressers will no longer pay business rates under a tax overhaul set to be unveiled in the upcoming budget.
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The Chancellor is expected to raise the threshold in his October 28 budget for when companies start paying business rates from £12,000 to £18,000.
It follows a pledge by the Prime Minister this summer to provide "breathing room” to pubs and small businesses.
The policy, which will be rolled out first across England, is expected to spare 75,000 properties from paying business rates.
John Healey said: “I want the budget to be a budget that gives Britain a bit of breathing space — but also reinforces the strength of our fiscal plans and the strength of our resilience and our economy for the future.”
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Some 40,000 shops, over 2,500 pubs, 2,000 salons, and 1,600 cafes, as well as 1,600 village halls are set to benefit from the tax changes.
The money going into the Treasury which is expected to be lost from removing these rates will be raised by increased tax on online retail companies.
Andy Burnham has floated the idea of eventually raising the threshold for business rates to £21,000 over time.
This announcement comes ahead of what is anticipated to be a difficult budget, as the government has stressed the need to help households and raise funds amid inflation stresses from the war in Iran.
The IMF this week praised the UK for its steps to manage its budget deficit over the long-term, and said Britain was doing a good job at reducing this compared with other countries.
According to IMF projections, the UK can anticipate 0.1% higher growth for next year than France, Germany, and Italy.
The global economics body said the UK is currently weathering the impacts of the Iran War better than anticipated. However, inflation caused by the conflict is still expected to get worse before it gets better.