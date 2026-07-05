Business rates and National Insurance changes brought in by the government are "really hurting" London Southend Airport, its chief executive has warned.

Jude Winstanley told LBC's Henry Riley that these are the things making it harder to invest back into jobs, the local community, infrastructure and growth.

"That would be my first message back to the UK government on that," he said.

Despite uncertainty over the last few months due to the Iran war, Mr Winstanley believes the worst of the travel uncertainty is largely over.

He said: "What we've seen over the last two to three months is that the market is still very resilient".

"We're expecting a really, really busy summer, probably our busiest summer ever. And as aviation fuel prices come down, that makes it easier for our customers, the airlines and their customers, the passengers, to travel over the coming months".

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