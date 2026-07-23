Tens of thousands of businesses across the country are expected to benefit from the cuts

Newly elected Labour leader and PM Andy Burnham slashes business rates for pubs, clubs and live music venues by 20% as part of pledge to 'bring back hope'. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Business rates will be cut by 20 per cent for pubs, clubs and live music venues across England from April next year, Downing Street has announced.

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Tens of thousands of businesses across the country are expected to benefit from the cuts, which will save the typical pub an estimated £1,100 in the next financial year. The overhaul of business rates will be funded through a review of reliefs for businesses that “do not make a positive contribution to local communities” such as vape shops and a crackdown on online marketplaces that do not comply with tax obligations, No 10 said. Prime Minister Andy Burnham had previously pledged to raise taxes on out-of-town warehouses for online giants such as Amazon to help pay for cuts to rates for hospitality firms. Read more: Prisons facing chaos after Burnham announces review of early release scheme following outcry from slain policeman's widow Read more: 'We want you to tax us': Gary Lineker among 120 UK millionaires urging Andy Burnham to tax wealth

Prime Minister Andy Burnham during a visit to a bus station in Bath. Picture: Alamy

Mr Burnham said: “For too long, governments have stood by while cherished venues have disappeared from our local high streets. So today I am changing that. "This government will back the businesses that people want to see in their communities. I said I would protect pubs and local high streets – the beating heart of our communities – and that’s what we will do. What we’re announcing today is just the start as we work to bring back hope across the country." The Government will look to set out further reform to the wider business rates system, including small business rates relief, at the Budget. It is the latest cost-of-living announcement to come from the new Prime Minister's Government. Yesterday, Mr Burnham told LBC his move to cap most single bus fares in England at £2 from next year will create a "fairer Britain".

The cap on fares outside of London will help millions with the cost of living crisis by slashing maximum fares by a third for the rest of 2027. Writing exclusively for LBC Opinion, the new PM said the move is "putting money where it will make a real difference to people’s lives". Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey said: "Pubs, clubs and live music venues are at the heart of communities across the UK. "They help make a place what we love. They bring people together, support local jobs and help keep high streets and town centres busy — which is why we will back them all the way. "We are determined to bring hope back, give businesses the support they need and generate growth in every postcode."

Anas Sarwar at the Scottish Parliament. Picture: sst/alamy live

Mr Burnham has made Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar a lord and minister in the Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade as part of a raft of ministerial appointments on Wednesday night. Lord Sarwar was among the first to call for Sir Keir Starmer to stand down earlier this year. Later on Thursday, Mr Burnham will meet the leaders of Scotland and Wales for the first time since becoming Prime Minister when he travels to Glasgow. Mr Burnham backs further devolution, but both First Minister of Scotland John Swinney and the First Minister of Wales Rhun ap Iorwerth, want independence for their countries.

First Minister John Swinney meeting some of the 40 young founders during a Hackathon event for the Start-Up Challenge. Picture: Alamy