Peter Kyle replied "you bet I do" when asked if he wanted the circumstances of a potential bank holiday to arise

Peter Kyle, Secretary of State for Business and Trade, told LBC the government will consider a bank holiday if England win the World Cup. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey and Emma Corr

Business Secretary Peter Kyle has hinted that a bank holiday may be on its way should England win the World Cup.

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England will play Argentina on Wednesday at 8pm UK time. Picture: Getty

He said: "When it comes to the possibility of a bank holiday, that's actually a decision for my department and myself and the Prime Minister, and of course that will be made public should the circumstances arise. "Do I want those circumstances to arise? You bet I do." The possibility of a one-off bank holiday would be in addition to the eight already on the 2026 calendar for England and Wales, and some business experts have poured cold water on the suggestion of having another. A UK government assessment in 2022 calculated that an additional one would cost the economy around £2.4 billion in lost GDP. But Mr Kyle countered that a loss in economic opportunities in certain sectors could be balanced by a gain in hospitality.

Sir Keir Starmer could grant England a bank holiday in one of his last acts as PM. Picture: Alamy

The Department for Business and Trade told LBC last week: "While we will be backing the England team all the way as they seek glory at the World Cup this summer, the current pattern of bank and public holidays is well established." If approved, the rumoured date is said to be next Friday, July 24. Mr Kyle added: "I think we can all accept that whether there is a bank holiday or not, there will be some economic opportunities in hospitality for probably several days and nights running." "There will also be, you know, obviously the cost of a bank holiday, but those sorts of announcements need to be made after we win against Argentina."