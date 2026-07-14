Business Secretary hints a bank holiday could well be on the way if England lift the World Cup
Peter Kyle replied "you bet I do" when asked if he wanted the circumstances of a potential bank holiday to arise
Business Secretary Peter Kyle has hinted that a bank holiday may be on its way should England win the World Cup.
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The Three Lions take on Argentina in Wednesday's semi-final in Atlanta, then face a showdown with France or Spain on Sunday if they get through that.
Suggestions have emerged that Sir Keir Starmer could grant a bank holiday if the nation's footballers bring home the trophy for the first time since 1966, in one of his last acts as Prime Minister before Andy Burnham is sworn in.
Speaking to LBC on the eve of the semi-final, Mr Kyle hinted Sir Keir could be prepared to follow through with the decision.
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He said: "When it comes to the possibility of a bank holiday, that's actually a decision for my department and myself and the Prime Minister, and of course that will be made public should the circumstances arise.
"Do I want those circumstances to arise? You bet I do."
The possibility of a one-off bank holiday would be in addition to the eight already on the 2026 calendar for England and Wales, and some business experts have poured cold water on the suggestion of having another.
A UK government assessment in 2022 calculated that an additional one would cost the economy around £2.4 billion in lost GDP.
But Mr Kyle countered that a loss in economic opportunities in certain sectors could be balanced by a gain in hospitality.
The Department for Business and Trade told LBC last week: "While we will be backing the England team all the way as they seek glory at the World Cup this summer, the current pattern of bank and public holidays is well established."
If approved, the rumoured date is said to be next Friday, July 24.
Mr Kyle added: "I think we can all accept that whether there is a bank holiday or not, there will be some economic opportunities in hospitality for probably several days and nights running."
"There will also be, you know, obviously the cost of a bank holiday, but those sorts of announcements need to be made after we win against Argentina."
Thomas Tuchel will lead the nation into just a fourth men’s semi-final on the global stage on Wednesday against Lionel Messi and Co at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Maradona inspired Argentina to victory over England in the 1986 World Cup quarter-finals as he scored the famous Hand of God goal, while captain Messi is set to face England for the first time in his career.
England have gripped the nation during their run to the semi-finals, with Harry Kane scoring six goals and Bellingham sparkling with six of his own.