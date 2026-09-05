It comes as the group continues its recovery from a major cyberattack which forced it to halt production last year

Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Jonathan Reynolds, arrives at Downing Street for a weekly Cabinet Meeting in London, United Kingdom on February 11, 2025. Picture: Thomas Krych/Anadolu via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The Business Secretary is due to meet Jaguar Land Rover bosses amid reports that the UK’s largest car manufacturer is to cut 4,000 jobs.

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The firm is expected to formally announce a major redundancy programme on Monday, with job losses to be spread over two years. JLR reportedly told The Times that it informed employees on Friday that it is opening a voluntary redundancy programme offering salaried and management team members the opportunity to leave the business. It comes as the group continues its recovery from a major cyberattack which forced it to halt production last year. The company employs about 30,000 people across the UK and makes most of its cars in factories in the country, including at Solihull, West Midlands, and Halewood, Merseyside. Read more: 'This is our warning': 'Intimidating' masked ‘stop the boats’ protesters block roads in Dover Read more: Nigel Farage has 'one more election in him', says Reform's Laila Cunningham, as party conference overshadowed by foreign donations scandal

A general view of the JLR signage outside the Jaguar Land Rover electric propulsion manufacturing centre on September 30, 2025. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds has spoken to JLR chief executive PB Balaji and will meet the firm’s leadership team early next week. A Government spokesperson said: “We understand that this will be an uncertain and concerning time for affected workers, their families and wider communities. “We have taken significant action to back the UK automotive industry by lowering electricity bills for manufacturers, providing £4 billion of capital and R&D funding to manufacture zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) and launching a £2 billion electric car grant to encourage people to buy EVs (electric vehicles).” Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Death by a thousand cuts has been going on under the nose of successive governments. “Years of under-investment, unsustainable ZEV mandates and high industrial energy costs are crippling the industry. There must be further action. “There have been intensive Government discussions over the weekend to look at how to mitigate these jobs losses at JLR.”

General view of Land Rover cars outside the Jaguar Land Rover factory on April 7, 2025 in Halewood, England. Picture: Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images