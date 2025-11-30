Industry bosses claim the pub sector will be now be facing spiralling taxes. Picture: Getty

By Samantha Lutes

There has been warnings a new tax increase could cost the pub industry thousands and result in job loss.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Despite business rates being lowered in the budget, industry bosses are saying the pub sector will be be facing taxes that could cost them so much, people would lose their jobs. Analysis from the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) estimates that higher bills will cost the industry an extra £150 million, which is the equivalent to 12,500 jobs. The BBPA have also calculated that bills will rise by £3,867 for the average small pub from next year, and by £11,085 for the average medium-sized pub. Currently there is 40% discount for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses, which is capped at £110,000 for each individual business.

People outside the Two Chairman pub, London. Picture: Alamy

The Government confirmed in the recent budget this will be scrapped and end on March 31 next year. It will be replaced by a new system from the next financial year, which will see rates multipliers for retail, hospitality and leisure firms set 5p lower than the standard rate with no cap in support. Rachel Reeves said it would be the “lowest rates since 1991” and would be paid for through higher rates on properties worth more than £500,000. Since these Budget announcements, all analysis shows these changes will create an increase in bills for pubs.

Rachel Reeves delivered the newest Budget on Wednesday. Credit: Uwe Deffner/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy