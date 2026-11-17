The proposal to progressively lower National Insurance for employers of 21–24-year-olds in retail and hospitality recognises the role our sectors can play in delivering that.

But for me, its recommendations make one thing clear – government can help open the door, but employers must help young people succeed once they’re through it.

If government makes it easier for us to hire young people, businesses should use that breathing room to invest in them too – in training, support and opportunities to progress. Because getting a young person into work is only half the battle. What happens next matters just as much.

I know first-hand how much a job can change someone's life.

I started my career on the shop floor at House of Fraser in the 1990s, before joining JD Sports as a store manager when I was 22. Since then, I've worked my way through the business, from managing stores to helping lead JD's expansion into Europe. Today, I'm Managing Director for the UK, Europe, Middle East and Africa. For a lad from Chelmsford, retail has afforded me the opportunity to travel and live all over the world.

I went straight from school into retail, and now, decades later, my own children are following a similar path. It's given me a new perspective on the challenges young people face entering the workforce today, but it's also shown me that retail can be just as much of a door-opener now as it was when I started my career.

But I also know that these opportunities don't happen overnight. I grew up on the job, developed confidence through experience and had opportunities to make mistakes and learn from them.

That's what a first job should offer every young person. Not just a payslip, but the chance to discover what they're capable of.

Too often, we expect young people to arrive in the workplace fully formed. But how many of us knew who we were at 16? We focus on the skills they lack, rather than whether we're giving them the space to develop those skills, and the safety to fail and get back up again.

When someone starts their first job, they might never have been spoken to as an adult, managed a difficult conversation, dealt with an unhappy customer or been given real responsibility before. They won't get everything right first time – I certainly didn't.

That doesn't mean lowering expectations. It means giving young people room to make mistakes, with managers ready to coach, challenge and support them, rather than expecting younger colleagues to arrive fully formed. In my view, that support needs to start long before someone's first shift.

That’s why I think the Review's proposed guarantee that young people can access help and support is critical. But a guarantee on paper isn’t enough. The proposed Youth Opportunity Service must connect young people with both the opportunities employers can provide and with people they already trust – including youth workers and local organisations – so support doesn't disappear when they get a job.

Not every young person has family connections or role models who can help them navigate work alone. That’s why JD is helping fund 50 youth projects and around 90 youth workers across the UK, alongside practical work experience and employability support. Through JD UP, we’re also opening young people’s eyes to careers they may never have considered.

What I take from this Review is the opportunity for government, employers and youth services to work together to help young people build careers, not simply fill vacancies. To do that we need a new, more deliberate approach to labour market policy for young people and a shift in our thinking about how we can keep people in employment, not just help them into work.

We need to listen to young people about the support they actually need, and work closely with youth services and government to not just open doors but create tailored support that ensures young people develop in the workplace and go on to thrive. If that is the direction the government wants to take, employers like us are ready to play our part.

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Paul Orange is Managing Director of JD EMEA.

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