Lord Bilimoria questioned how the UK can experience growth when it hiked taxes "to the highest level in 80 years".

Lord Bilimoria told LBC that the "political instability" is threatening the UK's investment prospects. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The chair of the International Chamber of Commerce told LBC that UK businesses are suffering and putting off investment as a result of the nation's "political instability".

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The pound has plummeted as much as 0.4% against the US dollar, before settling around 0.3% lower at 1.336 US dollars. Picture: Alamy

"I hate this talk of Britain being referred to as a middle power. We're actually a great country. We're still the sixth largest economy in the world with less than 1% of the world's population. "We are one of the top two investment destinations as a country in the world. And when people look to invest in a country, they look for a few things. "Does it have a good rule of law? We have fantastic rule of law. Does it have an independent judiciary? We have an independent judiciary. "Does it have an independent central bank? We have an independent central bank. Does it have robust democracy? We have robust democracy. "Does it have political stability? We don't have political stability, so this is affecting us in terms of the impression as a country and from investment prospects and from businesses point of view."

He added: "What a situation to have political instability, when you have a government less than two years ago that was elected with a 170-seat majority, more than double Boris Johnson's landslide victory when he became prime minister and had an election. "This is what you get after a 170-seat majority." The warning comes as leaders of some of the UK’s largest companies also expressed alarm at the Westminster chaos. The pound plummeted as much as 0.4% against the US dollar on Friday, before settling around 0.3% lower at 1.336 US dollars. One FTSE 100 chief executive claimed that the government had, over the past week, "myopically focused on its own infighting and scandals, rather than focusing on the long-awaited action it should be delivering". Responding to the question whether or not businesses are being put off investing because of the instability, Lord Bilimoria, also founder of Cobra Beer, said: "Politically, of course it affects businesses.

Lord Karan Bilimoria taking part in a Question and Answer session with Sir Keir Starmer in 2021. Picture: Alamy