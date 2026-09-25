Businesses should put action plans to tackle misogyny on a par with climate change, the equalities minister will declare.

But LBC understands there are no plans to make misogyny part of legal considerations at this stage.

Some large businesses are already forced by law to disclose climate risks and carbon impacts.

Now the government is saying that tackling misogyny should be a priority for them too.

Firms already have to look at the environmental impact of their business policies, and are encouraged to play their part in communities and other corporate social responsibilities.

Bridget Phillipson will tell Labour’s Women’s Conference this weekend that firms should be making tackling anti-female hatred more of a priority.

Former Education Secretary, Ms Phillipson, will say in her first speech in the new role under Andy Burnham that businesses need to work with government to tackle this “national mission”.

Last week she announced a new national Taskforce to bring together experts, ministers and local leaders to discuss how government policy is shaped, and what can be done to better represent the experiences of women and girls in government.

It will look at how to tackle harmful attitudes online, in workplaces and communities.

She is expected to say: “I call on employers big and small: work with us.

“Use your power; use your influence; use your resources to stamp out misogyny wherever it rears its head.

“This must be a common mission. A societal mission. A national mission.

“Companies already know their responsibility is wider than profit alone: reducing emissions, rewarding workers, respecting communities.

“Tackling misogyny must be right there at the top table.

“I am determined that together, we will turn the tide on this poison.

“Together, our Labour government will give us, as women, the freedoms that should always be ours.”

She will also accuse Reform UK and the Conservatives of letting down women.

Ms Phillipson will say Nigel Farage and Kemi Badenoch have “weaponised” violence against women and girls “for political point scoring”.

She told the Independent the two other main parties were ignoring what she describes as a “national emergency” in women’s safety.

She said: “I think we are seeing a weaponisation of violence against women and girls by parts of the right that I don't believe will challenge the attitudes that we're seeing, or will lead to women feeling safer – and that is my focus. I want all women to be able to lead the lives that they want to live without fear of intimidation or abuse.”