"We're coming down hard on illegal employment”: LBC watches car wash raid by immigration officials

By Henry Riley

A car wash near a garden centre in Crawley may sound innocuous and small fry, but for ministers it is emblematic of illegal working practices which have been allowed to percolate unchallenged.

"We're coming down hard on illegal employment to rip away one of those pull factors that means people are coming to the country illegally", Home Officer Minister Mike Tapp tells me. Donning an official Immigration Enforcement gilet, the MP tells me that such visits have "increased by 50% over past 12 months". He's alluding to government figures which suggest that in the year from July 2024 - from the general election - there were more than 10,000 visits, with 7,130 arrests, both increases of around 50%. This Tuesday morning the weather is dull and it's spitting, not really the ideal spectre for a thriving car wash business. Nevertheless, after a lengthy briefing at nearby Gatwick Airport, this sleepy garden centre car park is about to be inundated with around a dozen officers and officials, and three vans. Read more: Tory MP sparks backlash after calling for legal migrants to 'go home' to make Britain ‘culturally coherent’ Read more: Russia ‘helping people smugglers flood Europe and UK with migrants’

LBC accompanied the Home Office on the raid. Picture: LBC

But the government clearly don't mind the perception of heavy-handedness, they are clearly keen to make a fuss of the fact they are cracking down. Therefore the optics of smashing into a small hut in West Sussex can be helpful in loudly demonstrating that action is being taken. After around an hour of talking to the three workers who were all present in the container-like office - officers carried out checks and deemed that two of the workers were free to carry on with their day, but that a third individual raised concerns. "He told me he was here on a health and social care visa, but of course he's working cash-in-hand at a car wash and so is in breach of that visa's conditions", Mr Tapp tells me. The MP joined police in seeking to garner answers from the man of Nigerian descent" "That's one of the issues that we're seeing with these health and social care visa's, that they're often being exploited. People turn up here and there's either no work, or very limited work which is why we've frozen that route to look at it again". Just a few minutes later Mr Tapp emerges from a conversation with police and proudly confirms "he's been arrested for that".