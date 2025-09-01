A wealthy businessman is being criticised online after snatching a player’s cap from a child at the US Open.

Millionaire Piotr Szczerek, the head of paving company called Drogbruk, went viral for grabbing the souvenir, intended as a gift from Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak to a young lad in the stands.

While giving autographs after his victory over Russia’s Karen Khachanov, Majchrzak removed his cap and held it out for the boy in the crowd.

But before the boy could grab it, Szczerek snatched the cap, which he put in his wife’s bag as the boy protested.

The clip instantly went viral with people describing the man’s actions as ‘disgusting’. The backlash has been so fierce, the couple have deactivated their social media accounts.

