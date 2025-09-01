Polish businessman condemned for snatching player’s cap out of child’s hand at US Open
A wealthy businessman is being criticised online after snatching a player’s cap from a child at the US Open.
Millionaire Piotr Szczerek, the head of paving company called Drogbruk, went viral for grabbing the souvenir, intended as a gift from Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak to a young lad in the stands.
While giving autographs after his victory over Russia’s Karen Khachanov, Majchrzak removed his cap and held it out for the boy in the crowd.
But before the boy could grab it, Szczerek snatched the cap, which he put in his wife’s bag as the boy protested.
The clip instantly went viral with people describing the man’s actions as ‘disgusting’. The backlash has been so fierce, the couple have deactivated their social media accounts.
The man who selfishly snatched the signed cap at the US Open has been identified.
His name is Piotr Szczerek, CEO of a Polish paving company called Drogbruk.
Polish MP Anita Kucharska-Dziedzic, wrote on X: “Undoubtedly the most recognisable Polish businessman in the world. Billions reached in one day. Polish entrepreneurs will be making up for image losses for years. Unfortunately.”
He was also dubbed the “most hated man on the internet”.
Tennis star Majchrzak identified the boy, identified only as Brock, and gave him another cap and posted for a series of photographs with him.
Szczerek’s details were also passed to the boy’s mother to give him an opportunity to make amends.
Neither Szczerek nor his company have commented on the incident.