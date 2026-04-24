Streets turned into traps: Russia accused of planting child-luring mines across Kherson neighbourhoods. Picture: LBC

By EJ Ward

Russian forces are accused of turning entire neighbourhoods in Kherson into hidden minefields, scattering anti-personnel explosives across civilian streets using drones in what aid groups warn is a deliberate campaign to target and terrorise the population.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Aid workers on the ground say residential areas have been seeded with so-called “Butterfly” (Pelyustka) and “Gingerbread” (Pryanyk) mines, scattered using drone technology. Unlike conventional anti-armour devices, these mines are designed to injure people rather than destroy vehicles. There are also reports that some explosives have been deliberately disguised to resemble small bells or other harmless items, raising concerns they could attract children or unsuspecting civilians. Humanitarian organisations say the use of such devices has turned daily life in Kherson into a constant risk, with residents facing danger simply by walking outside, collecting supplies or allowing children to play near their homes. Speaking exclusively to LBC, Yuriy Boyechko, founder of Hope For Ukraine, described the situation as “increasingly perilous” and accused Russian forces of deliberately targeting civilian life. “The situation on the ground has become increasingly dangerous due to a campaign of remote mining,” he said. “These devices are not designed for tanks, they are engineered specifically to maim people.” Read more: UK energy infrastructure ‘at risk’ from ‘hard to prove’ Russian retaliation strikes after Ukrainian drone campaign Read more: Harry makes surprise visit to Ukraine to ‘remind the world’ about the war

The highly explosive anti-infantry PFM-1, or "butterfly," mine. Picture: Wikimedia

He added that the alleged use of disguised explosives represents a particularly troubling escalation. “Perhaps most disturbing is the use of explosives disguised as small bells, a cynical tactic used to lure in curious children and unsuspecting residents. Kherson has become one large war crimes scene.” Boyechko said the widespread deployment of nearly invisible mines across urban areas has effectively turned the environment itself into a weapon. “This is not collateral damage. It is a deliberate strategy to paralyse a city by making every single step a risk,” he said. A British military bomb disposal operator told LBC that Russian forces are using 3D-printed mines coloured to match seasonal foliage, making them significantly harder to detect. “They’re designing these mines to disappear into everyday life,” the operator said. “If it looks like a leaf, a stone, or even something harmless a child might pick up, it’s already done its job. Detection becomes guesswork, and that’s where people get hurt.” Kherson, which was liberated by Ukrainian forces in late 2022, remains under constant threat from across the Dnipro River, where Russian forces are positioned. In addition to shelling, aid groups report an increase in the use of commercial drones to target civilians and infrastructure.