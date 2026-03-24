Mark Lamarr already had nine points on his licence before the incident, a court heard

By Alex Storey

Comedian and TV presenter Mark Lamarr has been banned from driving despite telling a court that using public transport would cause him "exceptional hardship".

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Lamarr, who used to host Never Mind the Buzzcocks, admitted driving his Volvo XC60 at 46mph in a 40mph zone in Twickenham, south west London. The 59-year-old claimed there "wasn't anybody around" during the time he was stopped, at around 6:30am in June last year. Appearing at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, he claimed he needed his car to transport his daughter, and to visit his mother, who has arthritis. Read more: Quadruple amputee professional athlete arrested on suspicion of murder after car shooting Read more: Drug driver who stamped mother to death when she rushed to his aid after car crash jailed for 21 years

Lamarr appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court. Picture: Alamy

However, Lamarr, of Chiswick, west London, was banned from the roads for six months, handed three points on his licence, and ordered to pay £236 in total. The former TV presenter said that he suffered with chronic fatigue syndrome and that using a bus stop would be "out of the question" on a bad day. He added that walking to the railway station could also be "quite exhausting" for him. The court heard that "bad days" could cause him to have to "lay down for a day or two". Lamarr added that he was "effectively retired" and was "dealing records," which he used his car for to "find stock". However, the court heard he already had nine points on his licence for three previous speeding offences between 2023 and 2025. Speaking in court, Lamarr said: "It was very early in the morning, there wasn’t anybody around. "Sometimes when there’s no other traffic around at all your mind isn’t quite as concentrated on the few miles an hour of the speed limit you are exceeding."