A by-election is set to be held for the Holborn and St Pancras seat after Sir Keir Starmer announced plans to resign as an MP.

The former prime minister will leave the House of Commons after a new MP has been elected to replace him.

Sir Keir, who was elected as PM in 2024, left Downing Street last month after the election of Andy Burnham as the new Labour Party leader.

He told the Camden New Journal on Tuesday: “It has been a huge honour and privilege to represent the best constituency in the country and to have taken over from Frank Dobson, who was such a great constituency MP and a member of the last Labour government."

He added that the "time is right" to "pass the baton" to a new MP and there will now be a vote to find them.

Sir Keir said he will now “focus on other things," including "international affairs, defence, security, trade and technology".

He had been the MP for Holborn and St Pancras since 2015 when he took it over from Mr Dobson.

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