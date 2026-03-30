Staff at the University of Edinburgh are taking strike action in a dispute over job cuts.

University and College Union (UCU) Scotland members walked out on Monday claiming management has pulled back from commitments given in December.

UCU Scotland members at the institution voted in December to suspend strike action until at least April, after the university agreed to rule out compulsory redundancies during the current academic year.

However, UCU claims management has breached the agreement and members are taking strike action this week with a rally planned for Wednesday.

It comes amid a dispute over the university’s plans to cut its budget by £140 million, with the union estimating that about 1,800 jobs could be lost.

The university strongly refutes any suggestion that it has not upheld the terms of the agreement it reached with UCU Edinburgh (UCUE) in December.

UCU general secretary, Jo Grady, said: “Staff will be out on picket lines today and throughout the week to oppose these cuts at Edinburgh.

“Well over a year from first announcing plans to make such huge savings and cut jobs, including by using compulsory redundancies, I’m calling on Professor Sir Peter Mathieson to recommit to working with us to find a solution to this dispute that saves jobs and rules out compulsory redundancies.”

The union said that all its members at the university are striking on Monday and some will also be taking strike action on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday if they have teaching or administrative duties on those days.

UCU Edinburgh (UCUE) branch president, Sophia Woodman, said: “This is a really busy time at Edinburgh university and the last thing staff want to be doing is striking.”

She added: “Its time now for management to end the undue stress and worry they’ve put staff and students through and to engage in a genuinely meaningful way to find a way forward to end this dispute.”

The strike on Monday marks the 10th day of action in the dispute after UCU members walked out over nine days last year.

Professor Sir Peter, principal and vice-chancellor of the University of Edinburgh, said: “The decision from UCU Edinburgh to take industrial action brings a premature end to the agreement we reached in December 2025.

“By targeting strikes during teaching, exams and graduations, our students will now be placed under more strain during an already challenging and important time. While we respect the right to protest, we will do everything we can to protect our students and staff from any disruption.

“It is disappointing that the good faith and openness we have maintained in our engagements with UCUE have not been reciprocated and that this action is being directed against our students.

“We will continue all legally required consultation with union representatives and will continue to uphold our commitments under the agreement, as we believe this is in the best interests of our staff.”