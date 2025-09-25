Parents and carers will be able to alternate between themselves and loved ones on the NHS app as easily as switching Netflix profiles, health leaders have said.

A new family feature, currently being piloted, means people can apply to add another profile to their NHS app online instead of having to do it in person.

Once patients have signed up through the app, they can easily switch between their own and a relative’s profile as long as they all are registered at the same GP surgery.

The aim is to make it easier for parents to book GP appointments for their children, for example, or carers to order repeat prescriptions for an elderly relative.

Almost 12,000 people have already used the feature in pilots in 68 GP practices, with plans to roll the service out more widely from next year.

By early 2027, people may also be able to use the app for relatives who are at a different GP practice.

Dr Vin Diwakar, clinical transformation director at NHS England, said: “The family access feature in the NHS app makes it much easier for parents and carers to support the health of their loved ones – and it’s as simple as switching Netflix profiles.

“It’s also hugely beneficial for GP practices, reducing the time staff spend on admin and freeing up resources, as well as improving efficiency and co-ordination of care.

“This is a great example of how we’re transforming healthcare by harnessing digital technology as part of the Government’s 10-Year Health Plan, as well as tackling digital exclusion.”

The app includes a range of NHS services, such as repeat prescription ordering, viewing medical records and making GP appointments.

Previously, people had to go into their GP practice to set up additional app access for a relative – with paperwork usually taking at least half-an-hour, NHS England said.

Another aim of the service, which has so far been most often used by parents for their children, is to improve access to the app for people without good technology, or who face language barriers.

Will Palmer, digital community connector at Frome Medical Practice in Somerset, said: “Patients are so relieved that they can easily get set up to order repeat prescriptions or see test results for their loved ones in the NHS app.

“For our practice, it reduces the admin burden and improves efficiency, care co-ordination and communication, as well as empowering carers – it’s a gamechanger.”

Latest data shows the NHS app has 38.5 million registered users.

Professor Nora Colton, director of University College London’s global business school for health, said: “Too often debates about the digital revolution taking place across the NHS just focus on how AI will transform healthcare.

“But as important is how to make it as simple and as straightforward as possible for patients to access the treatment and care they need.

“Too many patients face too many barriers to do simple things like contact their doctor when they need to.

“Opening up the system so family members can support their loved ones more quickly and more easily might not seem transformative, it will make a genuine impact on the lives of the most vulnerable people the NHS cares for.”