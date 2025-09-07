Unions are urging the Government not to water down its flagship Bill on workers’ rights following ministerial changes in recent days, saying people expected Labour to deliver on the promises it made during the general election.

The Employment Rights Bill, which is in its final parliamentary stages, was championed by former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner and former employment rights minister Justin Madders.

Both have left the posts they were in as the legislation was taken through the Commons, which has raised concerns among some union leaders.

Paul Nowak, general secretary of the TUC, said on Sunday he had seen no evidence that the Bill was going to be watered down.

Ahead of the opening day of the TUC Congress in Brighton, he said: “The Government must, and should, deliver on the promises it gave to the British people last July.

“The Bill will level the playing field – extending the standards already set by the best employers, working with unions, to millions more.

“It will stop good businesses being undercut by the cowboys and it will help build a modern economy that raises pay, boosts productivity and improves well-being.

“Tory and Lib Dem peers are desperately trying to water this Bill down.

“We’ve got the shameful sight of hereditary peers blocking carers and cleaners from getting fair treatment at work. This isn’t the 1800s. It’s 2025.

“My message to these blockers is simple: get out of the way. You’re lucky enough not to face financial disaster if you take a day off sick.

“You’re lucky enough not to have to face abusive customers.

“You’re lucky enough not to worry about paying the bills if your boss cuts your shift with no notice.

“Millions of workers aren’t that lucky and working people have waited long enough for change.

“The Employment Rights Bill is a vital first step in tipping the balance back toward workers.

“So today, my message to all parliamentarians is simple: do the right thing. Listen to the public, stand with working people, deliver the Bill in full.”

The TUC published new analysis which showed that four million people are in insecure work in the UK, such as those on zero-hours contracts, agency, casual and seasonal workers and the low-paid self-employed who miss out on key rights and protections.

The TUC said insecure work “exploded” under the Conservative government, increasing by 800,000 from 2011 to 2024.

Asked about the Bill on Sky News, Defence Secretary John Healey said: “I’m really confident that we’ll deliver what we promised in the manifesto, the biggest upgrade of workers’ rights for a generation.

“The Bill’s been set out.”

Unite said that under new provisions, local government and public sector employers could fire and rehire workers.

General secretary Sharon Graham said: “Labour’s promise to ban fire and rehire is now a burnt-out shell. By amending the Employment Relations Bill to allow councils to use fire and rehire, has them given them the green light to push down workers’ pay to cut debt. Yet again workers pay the price.

“This along with the Government’s reshuffle, taking out all ministers who have worked with unions on the Bill, signals a move in the wrong direction. Workers will feel duped when they realise the Bill is a paper tiger.”