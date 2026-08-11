Queen guitarist Sir Brian May believes humanity does not need artificial intelligence (AI).

The 79-year-old also questioned the effect of the infrastructure surrounding the technology on the UK in a post on Instagram, which saw him use AI to recreate the cover of his band’s 1980 album The Game.

He said: “I just had to share this with you guys. I asked Meta AI to show me what the cover of The Game album looked like. This is what it gave me, good job, eh? So this is the kind of intelligence that will soon be ruling the world?

“Well, great, maybe this is the time to realise we actually don’t need AI, but I’m now very serious, I believe the price we are about to pay for this ‘inevitable’ development is way too high.

“We must not allow these hideous data centres to be built in the UK. They will destroy our beautiful country, like they are already destroying beautiful America.”

In the post, he also appeared to appeal to Prime Minister Andy Burnham to intervene, adding: “Dear Andy, you must stop it now, before it’s too late.”

Sir Brian’s post comes as a number of artists speak out both in favour and against AI.

In May, 4 Non Blondes singer Linda Perry told the Press Association that she felt artists should “embrace” AI while picking up the special international award at the 2026 Ivor Novello Awards.

She said: “To me, it’s just another tool that has shown up to make people’s life easier in some way.

Sir Brian questioned the technology’s cost on the UK (Jacob King/PA)

“And I said earlier, like microwaves, when microwaves showed up, everybody thought it was the end of making dinner, and mums were just going to throw it in there, and poof, we were going to be in the Jetsons with this powder that turns into a turkey for Thanksgiving, and it’s not.

“It’s just this is the future, we have to embrace it, because if we try to run from the future, then we’re running from solution.”

But dance music producer Nia Archives said AI music “won’t last” while speaking at the launch of the Mercury Prize in July.

She said: “I don’t know if AI music will last to be honest with you, I think it’s quite like a fleeting technology moment.”

With Queen, Sir Brian had six UK number one singles and 10 UK number one albums. Some of the band’s best known songs include Bohemian Rhapsody, Killer Queen, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, and We Are The Champions.

Meta AI has been contacted for comment.