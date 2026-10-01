A woman who was assaulted at a Travelodge hotel when a man was given a key card to her room was treated in a “disgraceful” way and “fundamentally failed” by the hotel chain, an independent review has found.

The report said the case uncovered problems with room security not just within the business but across the entire hotel sector.

The review was commissioned earlier this year, and conducted by Paul Greaney KC, after a guest was sexually assaulted at a Travelodge in Maidenhead, Berkshire, by a man who had been given a key card to her room.

Mr Greaney said the woman assaulted, referred to in the report as “Lily”, was “fundamentally failed by Travelodge as an organisation at every stage”.

She was “treated by Travelodge in a way that was inappropriate and unfair; indeed, it was disgraceful”, he concluded.

Ray Reidy, the interim chief executive of Travelodge, said: “I apologise unreservedly on behalf of Travelodge to all guests where we have failed, and particularly to Lily.”