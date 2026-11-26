Halfords has lifted its profit guidance again after the record hot summer helped send half-year sales and profits surging higher.

The car parts-to-bicycle retailer saw pre-tax profits more than double to £35.5 million in the six months to October 2, up from £17.2 million a year earlier.

The Redditch-based business – which runs 367 Halfords stores, two performance cycling stores and 497 consumer garages – said group like-for-like sales increased 7.1% for the half-year thanks in part to strong demand for “seasonal categories” during the long and hot summer.

It said trading in October and November had returned to more normal sales levels and reiterated that investment plans will weigh on profitability in the second half of the financial year.

Despite this, the group said it now expects profits at the upper end of its underlying pre-tax profits guidance – at between £60 million and £65 million, up from the £55 million to £65 million previous range.

Shares jumped 9% in Thursday morning trading on the profit cheer.

Halfords said: “Whilst we are mindful that many macroeconomic indicators point to a weaker consumer outlook, our strategic momentum continues to build.

“Notwithstanding planned investment, this momentum gives us the confidence to upgrade our guidance to the upper end of our previously communicated range.”

In August, Halfords improved its profit outlook on the back of strong sales for products such as bikes, camping and air conditioning services during the unusually warm weather.

But the group has been clear that the summer’s sales boost will not continue as the weather has cooled.

It said: “We do not anticipate the rates of like-for-like growth or the gross margin achieved in the first half to continue through the second half, reflecting the normalisation of seasonal demand, a more cautious consumer backdrop and cost price inflation in oil-related categories.”

On an underlying basis, pre-tax profits rose 66% to £39 million in its first half.