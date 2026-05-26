Dusk has revealed a surge in sales and improved profitability on the back of strong demand for its furniture.

The online homeware and furniture retailer has revealed revenues jumped by 28% to £195 million for the year to March 31, compared with a year earlier.

The brand has grown rapidly in recent years, expanding its product ranges and services.

Boss Chris Read said Dusk had witnessed “another strong year” as it pushed ahead with its growth strategy despite an “uncertain” macro-economic backdrop.

Rivals such as Dunelm have flagged recent “softer” trading amid shaky consumer sentiment.

Dusk said it had benefited from a stronger brand presence and broadening its product offering, expanding across its furniture, cabinetry, and mattress categories.

It said bedroom furniture sales grew 159% year-on-year and its living room collection saw 139% growth as a result.

Growth had also been buoyed by returning shoppers, with repeat customers now accounting for around half of all orders.

Mr Read, chief executive of Dusk, said: “The market continues to be competitive, and against that backdrop, we are delighted that we continue to rapidly grow our market share, while serving our growing customer base with our differentiated proposition.

“Over the last year, we have taken significant strategic steps to build a sustainably profitable business and prepare for the next phase of growth.

“This has included expanding our product range, strengthening our brand presence, and entering new channels such as B2B, wholesale partnerships, and dropship – providing new and existing customers with greater choice and convenience.”