Renewable sources generated a record share of the UK’s electricity for April, May and June, according to Government figures.

Energy trends data, released by the Energy Department (DENSZ) on Tuesday, show that wind, solar, hydro, and bioenergy together accounted for 54.5% of all the UK’s generation for these three months this year.

This marks an increase of 2.8 percentage points from the same quarter of the year in 2024.

The new record was partly driven by a 10% increase in offshore wind generation and a 27% increase in solar output, compared to April, May and June last year.

Solar generation was at a record high share of 11% of all generation, the data shows, after the UK saw its sunniest spring on record.

But the jump in renewables generation was also attributed to an increase in capacity, as wind turbines and panels continue to be rolled out across the country.

The share of “low carbon” generation, which includes renewables as well as nuclear power, also reached a record high of 69.8% but this was due to the rise in renewables, with nuclear falling 13%.

Fossil fuels generated just a quarter of the UK’s electricity for April, May and June, equalling the previous record low share of 26.7%.

A view of the Little Cheyne Court Wind Farm (Gareth Fuller/PA)

It comes as the Government pushes ahead with its target to decarbonise the grid by 2030 so that 95% of the UK’s electricity is generated by “clean sources”.

For the first time, the data included the share of clean electricity generation for the year, pinpointing how the UK is progressing towards the target.

Renewables and nuclear generated a 73.8% share of Great Britain’s electricity generation in 2024, up 5.5 percentage points from 2023, it said.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “Over the past year, we’ve taken decisive actions to start delivering a clean energy system that works for the British people.

“In just 12 months, we’ve approved projects that can power more than two million homes, seen over £50 billion in private investment announced for clean, homegrown energy, launched the publicly owned Great British Energy, and ushered in a new golden age of nuclear power, the largest clean energy investment in our nation’s history.

“Today’s figures show our plan is working, with Britain delivering a record amount of clean power in 2024.

“This milestone puts us on track to become a clean energy superpower by 2030, cutting energy bills for good, protecting families from fossil fuel markets controlled by dictators like (Vladimir) Putin, and creating thousands of good clean energy jobs across the country.”

Elsewhere, the figures show that energy production remains low by historic standards, down 25% on the second quarter of 2019 as oil and gas output from the UK’s mature continental shelf continues to decline.

Total final energy consumption was 3.2% lower than in the second quarter of 2024, according to the data.

There was a 15% fall in domestic consumption, with record high temperatures during April, May and June considered a factor in the significant decrease as households turned off gas boilers.

On the other hand, transport demand increased by nearly 4% with rises in petrol and jet fuel offsetting falls in diesel demand.