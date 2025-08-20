ScotRail’s ticket and payment systems have been hit by a “network outage”.

IT issues are affecting passengers at the country’s busiest train stations, including Glasgow Central, Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh Waverley.

ScotRail said its internet service provider is experiencing a “network outage” at a “small number of locations” across the country.

Passengers are reporting problems buying tickets on the ScotRail app as well as station machines.

A warning on the app for trains between Glasgow and Edinburgh also states: “Customer information screens and live departure boards may be showing inaccurately at ScotRail stations.”

Alan Manclark, ScotRail’s head of IT, said: “We’re aware of an issue being experienced by our internet service provider, which is affecting connectivity at a small number of locations across the country, including Edinburgh Waverley, Glasgow Central, and Glasgow Queen Street.

“Our supplier is working hard to resolve the issue, and we’re sorry to customers for the inconvenience while we await a fix.”