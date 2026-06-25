American singer Olivia Rodrigo has been added to the Fortnite video game as a non-playable character (NPC).

The 23-year-old, who released her third studio album You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love earlier this month, will also see an outfit based on her 2021 debut album Sour and a Lover Girl outfit based on her latest record added to the game’s shop until July 25.

Rodrigo said: “I’ve always loved how Fortnite brings people together in a really specific way, it’s exciting to have my music brought into this world and to have players embrace different looks from my albums.”

She will enter the game at 1am on Friday as an NPC in the game’s Battle Royale mode, while emotes based on her songs Good 4 U and Maggots For Brains will also be added to the shop along with three of her songs as “Jam Tracks” in Maggots For Brains, Drop Dead and Deja Vu.

Olivia Rodrigo is to feature in Fortnite (Doug Peters/PA)

Players will be able to sing along to the songs on Fortnite Festival Karaoke for iPhone and Android.

Rodrigo will also see the Butterfly Wings Back Bling and Flammable Sticker Collection Back Bling based on her style added to the shop.

The Californian star is the latest in a line of celebrities to be added to the game including Kim Kardashian, Sabrina Carpenter and Billie Eilish.

Olivia Rodrigo performing at Glastonbury (Yui Mok/PA)

The singer has achieved four UK number one singles and three number one albums, and is best known for songs such as Drivers Licence, Good 4 U and Drop Dead.

Earlier this week, Rodrigo announced the launch of a new all-women festival, called Daisy Chain Fields, featuring sets from Chappell Roan, Doechii and Stevie Nicks – which will take place on August 29 in Irvine, California.

The proceeds from the event will go to charities advocating for women and girls.