Nearly a fifth of motorists are having to cut vehicle use or household spending to pay for fuel, research from a Government-backed body indicates.

The Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) found that 17% of drivers said they can afford fuel, but sometimes have to cut vehicle use or household expenses to pay for it, while 2% said it was simply unaffordable for them.

Three-fifths (60%) of drivers surveyed said they were concerned by the cost of fuel, while just over half (51%) said they knew which petrol station close to their home offered the cheapest fuel.

MoneyHelper, a money and pensions guidance service operated by the MaPS, has launched a petrol price finder tool.

Anna Sharkey, head of money and pensions policy and propositions at the MaPS, said: “We know that for many people, the cost of filling up is no longer just an inconvenience, it’s affecting everyday household decisions.”

YouGov surveyed more than 1,300 people across the UK who pay for fuel for a petrol, diesel or hybrid vehicle and drive it at least once a week in April and May.