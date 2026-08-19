Regulated train fares in England could increase by more than 4% next year.

The potential rise is based on the Office for National Statistics announcing that Retail Prices Index (RPI) inflation rose to 3.2% in July.

The Government has not confirmed what it will do about fare rises in 2027, but last year’s 4.6% cap was one percentage point above RPI in July 2024.

If that formula is used to set next year’s increase, the cost of train travel will jump by 4.2%.

That would mean an annual season ticket from Brighton to London rising by £219 to £5,423.

A flexi ticket for travel two days per week over a year from Leeds to Manchester would increase by £151.35 to £3,754.95.

Sir Keir Starmer’s government froze regulated fares this year.

About 45% of fares on Britain’s railways are regulated by the Westminster, Scottish and Welsh governments.

They include season tickets on most commuter journeys, some off-peak return tickets on long-distance routes, and flexible tickets for travel around major cities.

Unregulated fares are set by operators, but rises in these are expected to be similar.

The Department for Transport has been approached for comment.